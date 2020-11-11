10 Thanksgiving Day Dine-In Options We’re Thankful for in Dallas

A Thanksgiving meal in a room with a wall lined with beer on tap. We can get behind that.

It goes without saying, this Thanksgiving doesn’t look like any we’ve experienced before. Despite all kinds of challenges, Dallas restaurants seem to have thought of everything.

This is Dallas, so of course, you have a range of outstanding restaurants where you can eat your turkey and dressing (and butternut squash soup). But there’s also something here for small groups, solo diners, vegetarians and even contrarians who never want to eat another bite of turkey or dressing. It’s like all the best things you’d get at a big family gathering — minus the crazy uncle.

City Hall Bistro The Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St. (downtown)



Serving Thanksgiving dinner 5 to 10 p.m. $65 per person.

Chef Diego Fernandez has designed a Thanksgiving meal around herb-stuffed turkey breast with creamed kale and fried cornbread. The meal also includes chilled green bean salad, family-style sides of stuffing, candied yams and cranberry sauce with pumpkin pie for dessert.

If a traditional meal doesn’t suit your palate, opt for pizza, burgers or other a-la-carte dinner options served in the bar.

Reserve a table through Resy.

Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge Hall Arts Hotel, 1717 Leonard St. (Dallas Arts District)



Serving Thanksgiving Day lunch and dinner 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $75 per person.

The three-course, prix fixe Thanksgiving meal at Ellie’s brings Southern flair to luxurious surroundings in a dinner your grandma would have been proud to cook.

Green bean casserole, jalapeño biscuit stuffing, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pone accompany the orange-sorghum-glazed organic turkey and sage gravy. A first course of butternut squash soup and a dessert duo of pumpkin cheesecake and pecan pie round out the meal.

Reserve a table through Resy.

EXPAND Inside Elm & Good. Cris Molina

Elm & Good Pittman Hotel, 2551 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Serving Thanksgiving lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $75 per person.

With a vegetable-forward focus on fresh ingredients, Elm & Good is offering bountiful choices on its three-course Thanksgiving menu, so there's something for everyone.

Choose between butternut squash soup and Brussels sprout salad for the first course. Follow it with your choice of roast turkey breast, herb-crusted ham or maple-custard-stuffed acorn squash as an entree.

All are accompanied by Gruyere-potato puree, glazed globe carrots, caramelized onion and maitake mushroom stuffing, sweet potato mash and cranberry compote. Your choice of Parker House rolls or jalapeño cornbread complete the main course.

For dessert, there’s pumpkin bread pudding, crème fraîche chantilly or buttermilk pie.

Reserve a table through OpenTable.

Meddlesome Moth 1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)



Serving Thanksgiving brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $25 per person.

Meddlesome Moth will serve a holiday plate as well as its usual favorites for a special Thanksgiving Day brunch. The traditional meal special includes herb-roasted turkey breast, balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts, sweet potato mash, sage and sausage stuffing muffins and cranberry confit.

Additional holiday-themed, a-la-carte specials, such as pumpkin pie waffles and duck confit tamales, will be available along with other savory sides and desserts made with turkey day in mind.

Meddlesome Moth will also host a Black Friday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday when the highlight is a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich. Garden roasted turkey breast with pork-sage sausage stuffing and cranberry confit find their day-after home on brioche bread with brunch potatoes and garlic aioli on the side.

Visit the restaurant's website for the full menu, phone numbers for reservations and Thanksgiving takeout options.

Mignon 4005 Preston Road, No. 518, Plano



Serving Thanksgiving Day meals 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $54 or $79.95 per person.

At this modern steakhouse with a French twist, you can enjoy a traditional turkey and stuffing dinner with French green beans, cranberry relish and sweet potatoes with maple brown butter.

For an additional charge, you can go less traditional with one of Mignon’s popular steakhouse options.

Chilean sea bass will be served with potato-chive ravioli, roasted baby artichokes and white truffle au jus. An 8-ounce prime filet mignon is offered with white cheddar whipped potatoes and brandy foie gras sauce.

All options include a choice of Boston bibb salad or butternut squash soup and a choice of dessert.

Call 972-943-3372 for additional details, reservations and takeout options.

Morton’s The Steakhouse 2222 McKinney Ave., No. 200 (Uptown)



Serving its regular dinner menu 5 to 9 p.m.

In addition to a special take-home meal for preorder, Morton’s will be open and serving its regular menu Thanksgiving day.

The restaurant is offering a limited-time, special steak and lobster Oscar dinner for $59, or you can go with a prime porterhouse or filet mignon.

A Duckhorn Vineyards wine package with one bottle each of Goldeneye pinot noir, Duckhorn Napa cabernet sauvignon, Decoy brut cuvee and a bonus bottle of sparkling wine is available for dine-in or to go for $159.

Visit Morton's website for reservations.

Shell Shack 2326 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox/Henderson)



Serving full menu 11 a.m to 2 a.m.

Nix the turkey and all the stress of cooking with Shell Shack’s crab, oysters, shrimp, catfish and more. Order “The Boil” for a shareable feast with your choice of seafood, seasonings and sides.

If you’re looking for a casual meal that’s not seafood-based, try some wings, chicken sandwiches, salads or burgers. Wash it all down with some cocktails like the Shell Shack Tea.

View the menu and other locations online.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room 13340 Dallas Parkway (North Dallas)



Serving regular menu noon to 9 p.m. $40 per person.

The Oceanaire at Galleria Dallas will offer a special oven-roasted turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day in addition to its full menu. Perhaps you’d be thankful for jumbo scallops, chicken-fried lobster or a shellfish mixed grill. Steak lovers have plenty of options, too.

Preorder takeout meals for four include turkey, bone-in rib-eyes, New York strips or filets.

Call 972-759-2277 for more information or for reservations.

Truluck’s 2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)



Serving 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $55 per person.

Truluck’s will be open Thanksgiving, and herb-roasted turkey breast is the center of attention in a special feast served with Parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, giblet gravy and cranberry-apple compote.

Choose the much-loved lobster bisque or a salad for your first course, and finish the meal with pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert.

You can also order from the full menu or pre-order a prepared and ready-to-cook family meal for curbside pick-up.

Visit the website for more information, reservations and takeout options.

EXPAND Add some crab soup to your Thanksgiving feast at Yardbird in Uptown. courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar 2121 N. Pearl St., No. 170 (Uptown)



Serving a Thanksgiving menu 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 26

The fried chicken spot that opened just before the pandemic had to close back in the spring, but it has been open for six weeks, showing Dallas what it's all about.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

This Thanksgiving, the dining room here is open, and there's another menu if you prefer to take the meal home. Menu items include a pear, pomegranate and arugula salad, crab soup, a roasted turkey dinner, plenty of Southern sides and, of course, pecan and pumpkin pie.

See the full menu or order takeout online.

Looking for take-out only? We'll have a list on that later this week.

To see a full list of Dallas restaurants that are open for dine-in, takeout and delivery, visit our comprehensive Restaurant Directory.