Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Now Serving: A New Side to the Observer's Restaurant Guide

April 8, 2022 4:00AM

Yes, of course, this jerk roasted lamb shank from Pangea is in our restaurant guide.
Yes, of course, this jerk roasted lamb shank from Pangea is in our restaurant guide. Alison McLean
We know that restaurants have had a tough two years, and keeping up with all of the twists and turns hasn't been easy. At the same time, new spots are opening at Mach speed. It's a lot to keep up with.

That's why our tech team got to work and added a new feature to the Dallas Observer Restaurant Guide, a searchable directory of hundreds of recommended restaurants and bars in North Texas.

Restaurants that are already in our guide can now submit updates to their listings; find that form here.

And with the guide, diners can search eating options by cuisine, neighborhood and more, and they can suggest places Observer food writers and editors should consider adding to this roster of recommended spots. Click the Update Listing Info box and search for a restaurant. Don't see it but think we're missing a gem? Let us know.

Hungry to know more? See our Dallas Restaurant Guide
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation