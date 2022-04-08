Now Serving: A New Side to the Observer's Restaurant Guide

We know that restaurants have had a tough two years, and keeping up with all of the twists and turns hasn't been easy. At the same time, new spots are opening at Mach speed. It's a lot to keep up with.
That's why our tech team got to work and added a new feature to the Dallas Observer Restaurant Guide, a searchable directory of hundreds of recommended restaurants and bars in North Texas.
Restaurants that are already in our guide can now submit updates to their listings; find that form here.
And with the guide, diners can search eating options by cuisine, neighborhood and more, and they can suggest places Observer food writers and editors should consider adding to this roster of recommended spots. Click the Update Listing Info box and search for a restaurant. Don't see it but think we're missing a gem? Let us know.
Hungry to know more? See our Dallas Restaurant Guide.