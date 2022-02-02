The Morning After Brunch Presale Tickets Are Now On Sale

We love brunch. How could we not love a meal that lets us sleep late, nurse a hangover, drink early and eat rich breakfast foods until well into the afternoon? It's like God created brunch with reprobate newsies in mind.
So, naturally, the Observer again is hosting The Morning After Brunch, our annual celebration of the most important meal of the week. This year's edition takes place 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 23 at a new location, Dallas' City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St.
The restaurant lineup so far includes Bowlounge, Chiloso Mexican Bistro, Krio, Harlowe MXM, Juiceland,
Taqueria La Ventana, El Fenix, Mendocino Farms, Thousand Hills Coffee Co., Elm & Good and Gus's Fried Chicken (for VIP ticket holders). We'll update this list as the event gets closer.
General admission tickets ($35) include unlimited brunch and cocktail samples and three drink tickets to use at bars around the venue. VIP tickets ($60) will get you in at 11 a.m., six drink tickets and more. You can buy additional drink tickets at the event.
Tickets move fast, but you can buy them early starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Use the promo code MORNINGAFTER for presale tickets now.