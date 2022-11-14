The Tex-Mex Christmas-Light Institution, Campo Verde, Gets a Reboot (And Dusted)

Campo Verde sits on a corner spot along Pioneer Parkway in Dalworthington Gardens, a small city tucked inside of Arlington and notable as being the motherland of the band Pantera and antsy cops on Bowen Road. A satellite dish the size of a Honda is perched on the roof of this colorful space, looking skyward, a hint of the time warp below.
Campo Verde, an institution for 40 years, has evolved into an homage to retro decor, neon-orange cheese dip and a unique menagerie of Sonoran Tex-Mex. But the real coup d'etat that lures diners every year is the eleventy million Christmas lights that bedazzle every inch of interior space each holiday season. And let's just spill the beans now: it's brilliant.
About a decade ago, after my first visit to the spot, the term that stuck in my head was "kaleidoscope of crazy." And that shoe still fits like a red-bottomed, four-inch, knock-off Louboutin. From the aforementioned neon cheese to the decor, it is still a scene that would baffle even Mulder and Scully. However, things have recently changed a bit.
However, these changes caused a bit of a kerfuffle among regulars, and you can bet your ass the NextDoor feed took notice. Mostly the reviews noted that the changes are positive: it's cleaner, and the menu isn't so large and overwhelming. But, still change is hard: one neighbor posted that she was glad to have a server who had worked under the previous owner to provide her with guidance during her visit.
Wood paneling and floral-patterned carpet serve as the canvas here, with what must surely be the original tables and chairs that were bought when the space opened 40 years ago. Christmas decor is then lacquered over everything. A bartender told us that starting in early October, one full-time employee does nothing but string lights and set up decorations. In early November, she was almost done. We watched her carefully consider every ornament she placed on a nearby three-foot tree.
The free chips are good and have a light dusting of spice. The salsa is decent. The orange sauce is still a mystery. But the drink selection was everything it needed to be and the staff was very friendly; the service has almost a diner vibe.
Frozen margaritas are $6.95 for a 10-ounce; $12.95 for a 22-ounce. A 10-ounce beer is $4.95 and a pitcher is $16.95. During happy hour, everything is a dollar off. They have local beer on tap plus cans of Texas Ale Project's Pantera Golden Ale.
In all, it's a fun place to visit. Be careful gorging yourself. But take comfort in a trip back in time when ashtrays were standard decor at every bar.
Campo Verde, 2918 W. Pioneer Parkway (Dalworthington Gardens). Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Monday