This Weekend: Taste of Dallas and Al Fresco Sunday Supper at a Mansion with Misti Norris

Taste of Dallas is back this weekend for its 33rd year, and this time, the weather won't be a problem — the event is moving indoors.

First Thursday at Tyler Station is back, and if you haven’t yet been to this bustling, forward-thinking creative and retail space in Oak Cliff, now’s the time. Sip beers from Oak Cliff Brewing Co. and dine on food truck fare while you wander the massive building, checking out all the small, independently owned businesses that live at Tyler Station. Tons of local vendors will also be set up selling their wares. Admission is free.

What: First Thursday Oak Cliff

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 6

Where: Tyler Station, 1300 S. Polk St. (Oak Cliff)

***

Before the summer heat gets too heavy, spend an evening sipping wine and strolling around Bishop Arts District. Participants who buy a wine glass ($15-$25) will get 10 pours of early summer wines while shopping at more than 20 participating retailers. Buy your glass in advance; a limited number will be sold at the registration tent, and they often sell out. You must be 21 to take part, so bring your ID.

What: June Wine Walk

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 6

Where: Bishop Avenue and 7th Street (Bishop Arts District)

Tickets: $15-$25

***

Taste of Dallas is back for its 33rd year, and it's bringing three days of eating and drinking to Dallas Market Hall. More than 200 chefs, restaurants and exhibitors will be grouped by geographical area, with neighborhoods like Deep Ellum, Park Cities, Bishop Arts District/Oak Cliff and Knox/Henderson on the bill. New this year: the Whiskies of the World, where distillers will sample and discuss their libations. On Sunday, Taste of the Neighborhoods will have a Sunday brunch theme, complete with bloody marys and mimosas.

What: Taste of Dallas

When: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9

Where: Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway (Medical District)

Tickets: $12-$75

***

Sample food from six McKinney restaurants paired with six pours of Tupps beer at this weekend's McKinney Beer and Bites Fest. The festival, which is free to attend but costs $40 to taste, will be held at Tupps Brewery, with lawn games, local vendors, two country bands and family friendly activities.

What: McKinney Beer and Bites Fest

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 8

Where: Tupps Brewery, 721 Anderson St., McKinney

Tickets: $40

***

This weekend, have Sunday dinner on the epic lawn of the gorgeous, historic Oak Cliff mansion Turner House. If the site isn’t enticing enough, the chef will be: Dinner will he cooked by Petra and the Beast’s Misti Norris, a 2019 Food & Wine best new chef and one of the hottest and most lauded chefs in Texas right now. Even better: the dinner benefits Mammogram Poster Girls, a nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for early detection of breast cancer. Southern Glazer’s will supply the evening’s libations, Over the River will supply the live music and the Emporium Pies Pi Scream truck will end the evening on a sweet note.

What: Sunday Supper featuring Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9

Where: Turner House, 401 N. Rosemont Ave. (Oak Cliff)

Tickets: $150

***

Love rum? If you do, Armoury D.E. is the place to be on Sunday night as the bar hosts a swizzle competition, a head-to-head cocktail match with original rum cocktails and a daiq-off. The all-female showdown highlights some of the city’s best bartending talent from the likes of Reid Lewis, Kiyoko Kinoshita, Mandy Meggs and Alex Rivera. Vote for your favorite cocktail of the night, but the event will also be judged by Midnight Rambler’s Christy Pope and the Observer’s own

.

What: The Short Shake Swizzle Showdown

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9

Where: Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)