This Weekend: A Cornbread and Country Music Pop-Up and a Chocolate and Art Show

For art and chocolate lovers, your event is in Dallas this weekend. The Chocolate and Art Show brings together more than 100 artists, photographers and chocolatiers from Texas. Come hungry, leave with new art.

What: Chocolate and Art Show

When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Friday, Jan. 17-18

Where: Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St. (The Cedars)

Tickets: $15

***

You can celebrate National Gourmet Coffee Day (because we know you’ve been counting down the days) at the Adolphus' coffee shop Otto's this week. All day Friday, you’ll get complimentary single-origin coffee with waffle samples.

What: National Gourmet Coffee Day

When: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18

Where: Otto’s Coffee and Fine Foods, 1321 Commerce St. (downtown Dallas)

***

Whisk Crepes Cafe and Manny’s Cortado are joining forces to bring you French- and Cuban-style crepes this Saturday. Crepes include pork, ham, Swiss, mustard and pickles; Manchego, chorizo, guava marmalade, greens and pistachio; dulce de leche and coconut dulce, banana, coconut ice cream and peanut; and fruit salad, whipped cream and guava sauce, all served with Manny Rodriguez's Cuban cortados.

What: The Cuban French Connection, Crepes and Cortados

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19

Where: Manny’s Cortado, 1007 Fort Worth Ave. (Sylvan Thirty)

***

If you’re competitive and you enjoy drinking beer, you can indulge in both aspects Saturday. At Slater's 50/50's annual Gelande Quaffing event, teams of four will compete to see who is the best at sliding, catching and drinking beer. The entry fee includes beer, swag and snacks, and prizes will be handed out at the end of the night.

What: Second Annual Gelande Quaffing

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19

Where: Slater’s 50/50, 2817 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Entry fee: $100 per team; sign up any time before the event

***

Dude, Sweet Chocolate is throwing an old school vs. new school tea party with all the goods: sandwiches, scones, pastries and chocolates. Expect chef-owner Katherine Clapner to throw a few curve balls at this tea party.

What: Dude, Sweet Tea Party

When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19

Where: Dude, Sweet Mother Ship, 1340 Inwood Road (Northwest Dallas)

Tickets: $35

***

At this Saturday night pop-up, chef Graham Dodds will prepare dinner at Garden Cafe with musician Elaina Kay providing entertainment. Tickets include dinner, drinks, the show and access to a silent auction. The menu includes Texas red chili, jalapeño cornbread, bourbon-brown sugar pulled pork, campfire beans, slaw, potato salad, glazed carrots and baby lettuce with radish, goat cheese and artichoke vinaigrette. All of that is wrapped up with buttermilk pie.

What: Cornbread and Country

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19

Where: Garden Cafe, 5310 Junius St. (Junius Heights)

Tickets: $45