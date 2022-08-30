It's Baaack: Pumpkin Spice Latte Launches New Attack at Starbucks

For those who hate it, just zip it and let people have this one bright thing against the constant dark onslaught of existence. We know it’s still summer. If we can’t have a regular autumn unravaged by climate change, we can at least have this.
Celebrating its 19th anniversary on the menu, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is available hot, iced or blended. If you’re craving something cool against the lingering heat, try the pumpkin cream cold brew with vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam. Pumpkin bakery items to complement your drink will be beckoning from the display case, too, with pumpkin cream cheese muffins, scones and an owl cake pop.
Waiting for Pumpkin Spice to arrive at Starbucks like 😋🎃 #PSL #Starbucks pic.twitter.com/VPNoGqgJ5N— 🎃 (@polarbearsrlife) August 28, 2022
Need to run for cover from all the pumpkin? You’ve got options. Starbucks is also offering other fall flavors like the apple crisp macchiato, now with creamy oatmilk and drizzled with apple spice.
In other news, Starbucks and its baristas are enmeshed in a labor movement quagmire, and as we reported, the Dallas store at Mockingbird Station recently voted to unionize. CEO Howard Schultz is vehemently anti-union, and the National Labor Relations Board just pulled a red card on him, demanding an apology for withholding benefits to union stores.