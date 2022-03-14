'If You Don't Tip Your UberEats Driver You're a Bitch': Food Delivery Tips in the Time of $4 Gas

Recently, a resident in the neighborhood placed an order on UberEats for a 22.5 mile delivery from a McAlister's Deli in McKinney. Tips are optional, but before they accept delivery, UberEats drivers see a total for the bill that includes an "expected tip." In this case, the total, including the optional tip, was $13.49. So it's understandable why a screenshot of it was posted to an UberEats feed on Reddit with a single question: "Why would anyone accept this trash?"
Even if the customer tipped on the generous side of the scale — say $5 — a car would have to get 22 miles a gallon for the driver to clear about a dollar in tips. Maybe it was a joke or a late-night drunk dial from someone dreaming that a driver might actually bite and bring them a chicken salad sandwich on a croissant bun. But those who rely on the gig economy aren't laughing, although some still bite.
There's no set pay rate for UberEats drivers, rather, according to their website, earnings are based on a calculation that takes into account the distance and time for deliveries. Customers can (should) add a tip either through the app or in cash.
Similarly, DoorDash drivers earn a base pay, which is projected between "$2-10+ depending on the estimated time, distance, and desirability of the order," according the the DoorDash site. Plus tips.
On a cold and rainy afternoon, a burrito bowl we ordered from a Chipotle about 4 miles away arrived right on time. The driver, who spoke to the Observer on the condition of anonymity, said that with gas prices so high, she has to be much more selective about the orders she agrees to pick up.
"I won't take anything that is less than $2 per mile," she said. "It's really all about math."
Just did the math and with current gas prices and the taxes I have to pay, I’m only making about $22/day driving 4 hours/night for Ubereats. That’s $5.50/hr. Including tips.— Ruby LeClaire (@_RubyLeClaire) March 7, 2022
She started delivering on weekends just to make a little extra money. Then she quit her full-time job, and while she's looking for something else, she's doing deliveries: selectively. Her fuel-efficient Toyota gives her more options, but that's not a luxury everyone has.
"Little by little, you start to figure it out. There have literally been orders for $3.50 for 10 miles total, and it just makes me mad actually. It's insulting. I don't ever accept those. It's hard to understand that somebody is accepting that [order] or somebody has to."
She says if drivers are smart about watching the time, distance and purchase prices, they can make OK money. Plus, there are certain times of the day that are better and neighborhoods that are easier to get around in, making for quicker trip times (sorry anyone who lives near that stoplight at Central Expressway and Lovers Lane).
When asked if people are tipping higher since gas prices have gone higher she says no, but then adds that the cold weather and possibly a payday Friday may be having a slight effect. "Today has actually been decent. I don't know if it's because it's Friday, people are getting paid and thinking 'Oh, I can pay a little better' or 'It's crappy weather so I'm going to give them a little bit more.'
If you don’t tip your UberEats driver you’re a bitch— Kito (@Ketowithani) March 8, 2022
The financial services company Square has looked at tipping trends since before the pandemic. Tips on transactions when cards were not present, meaning orders were placed online, increased drastically compared with prior to the pandemic and has held steady.
The share of Card Not Present transactions that received tips rose from just below 50% on March 1, 2020 to 84.8% on June 1, 2020, three months later. The change has remained, with the share of CNP transactions that received tips at 87.6% on March 1, 2021 and more recently, 86.6% on February 15, 2022.While that trend is encouraging, it doesn't exactly focus on tips for delivery driver apps, rather a trend overall that is leaning towards more tips.
"Some people don't tip at all, it's crazy," the delivery driver told us. "It's like if you can't afford to tip, you can't afford to get it delivered. Just go get your own food."