Meet the Husband-Wife Duo Behind BarNone, Coming to East Dallas Next Spring

Coming next spring to White Rock Center is a new neighborhood bar and eatery, BarNone.

Husband-and-wife duo Todd and Jennifer Dickerson are breaking ground on this spot in hopes of bringing a comfortable, feel-good hangout spot to their Northeast Dallas neighborhood.

“It’s a bar first, in my mind,” Todd says. “We want to have that kind of feel, but it's family-friendly. We want to have, hopefully, what turn out to be the best burgers and sandwiches in Dallas.”

Both Todd and Jennifer have extensive restaurant backgrounds. Todd has previously served as a co-founder, president and CEO of Dallas Grilled Cheese Company and was also a managing partner at Angry Dog for 20 years. Jennifer helped her dad with their family business, Bud’s Salads, a fresh-cut produce supplier.

“Part of the concept is being part of the neighborhood that is our neighborhood,” Jennifer says. “And when we saw that spot we thought, ‘You know, it's in our bubble, and our bubble is pretty small.’ We love that we're going to be able to have our neighbors and our friends be our guests. We want to be able to give back to our neighborhood and to support our neighborhood.”

EXPAND A rendering of what we can expect inside BarNone Malone Maxwell Borson Architects

While Todd and Jennifer haven't yet designed the menu for BarNone, they say that their dishes and cocktails are partially inspired by their travels.

“Our first trip out of town together was in Chicago,” Todd says. “We went to Lollapalooza and stayed at The W. The W in Chicago had this vanilla-ginger martini. We got back to Dallas that Monday and started testing out recipes. We haven’t gone back and had those martinis since, but we just loved that iteration.”

Todd adds that they have another drink similar to a sangria, which will have “kind of a punch taste.”

BarNone will span across 3,500 square feet and contain a 1,200-square-foot patio for plenty of space.

“I’ve run bars and restaurants for most of my life,” Todd says. “The best places, to me, are neighborhood spots, the ones run by the same people every day. We just want to be a comfortable place that you can just stop in for any meal, any way you like. Hopefully, you'll recognize some of the people working there every time you go.”

BarNone, 718 N. Buckner Blvd. (Northeast Dallas). Planned to open in spring 2020.