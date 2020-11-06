Things to Do: Corn Dogs in the Design District, Pizza in the Cedars and John Tesar in West Dallas

We've missed the Detroit pizza Better Half Pop-Up has been slinging. Not this weekend we won't.

Just because (this version of) the State Fair of Texas is over, that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to indulge in corn dogs. The real deal, Fletcher’s, is still doing pop-ups around town, and they’re headed to a Design District brewery Friday. From the corn dogs experts: Credit card only, try to have one person in line per household and there’s a limit of eight corn dogs per person (which surely is enough).

What: Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Pop-Up

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6

Where: Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. (Design District)

***

Sample some of the cuisines of the Bishop Arts District through a historical tour: You’ll follow the footsteps of Bonnie and Clyde as well as Lee Harvey Oswald along the way. Local guidelines, social distancing, mask-wearing, etc. will be followed.

What: Taste of Bishop Arts Historical Walking Tour

When: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: Starting at Hunky’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 321 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)

Tickets: $53 per person

***

Better Half Pop-Up is back with its Detroit-style pizza, and they’re showing up at a little bar we love: Mike’s Gemini in the Cedars. Chefs Jennie Kelley and Brandon Moore are taking an oven and baking their pizzas to order.

What: Pizza Party

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Where: Mike’s Gemini Twin Lounge, 1906 S. Harwood St. (the Cedars)

***

Chef John Tesar is popping up with dinners that go well beyond steak this month. Limited seatings are available for Nov. 12 and 19.

What: Spoon Pop-Up Dinners

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12

Where: Flourish, 3011 Gulden Lane, No. 104 (Trinity Groves)

Tickets: $210, additional $50 for wine pairing, per person