 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
What else does one drink at a dive bar if not the Champagne of beers?EXPAND
What else does one drink at a dive bar if not the Champagne of beers?
Susie Oszustowicz

The Nicest Dive Bar, or the Diviest Nice Bar? Either Way, Meet Mike's Gemini Twin.

Susie Oszustowicz | February 19, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Mike's Gemini Twin opened this weekend in The Cedars just south of Dallas Farmers Market. It's being called Dallas' newest "dive bar," but we don't know if we can call it that — and neither do the owners, who know that label is earned, not manufactured. And it is, undoubtedly, either the nicest dive bar — or the diviest nice bar —we've ever been to. Expect to find brand-new everything (including a new fireman's pole), a pool table, darts and clean-as-a-whistle bathrooms, but don't look for menus, food (aside from chips) or pretension.

Sam Wynne and Pasha Heidari, the men behind Bowls and Tacos/BrainDead Brewery and Bowen House/soon-to-open Las Palmas (respectively), were brought together by Sam's father, longtime Dallas restaurateur Shannon Wynne. It was, in essence, an arranged marriage business merger. While both men come from longtime Dallas restaurant royalty, they're continuing to blaze their own trails on their terms.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

The men, in business and in appearance, couldn't be more different.

Heidari and Wynne are trying not to take themselves too seriously with Mike's, and it shows.EXPAND
Heidari and Wynne are trying not to take themselves too seriously with Mike's, and it shows.
Susie Oszustowicz

"Pasha and I have bar skills that are different from one other," Wynne says. "I am decided(ly) messier and sloppier than Pasha in the way I go about things, and Pasha is very tidy and elegant. So I try to bring that back from him and he takes my sloppy and jazzes it up a little bit. He's got the elegance, and I kept it a pub."

The men wanted to bring Dallas somewhere to relax, a self-described "Moe's meets Cheers." You know, a quiet spot primed for shots-and-beer combos and one-and-one drinks with a side of checkers. But why the location?

"The Cedars is what it is, and it's a place for people to go to be 'them,'" Wynne says. "It's where Uptown people and Deep Ellum can feel comfortable getting out of their neighborhood and we can all intermingle."

The name Mike's Gemini Twin honors a classic Dallas movie theater, the Gemini Drive-In, but also takes a jab at a neighborhood establishment. (For those who know the 'hood well, make sure to ask Sam or Pasha when you stop in — because they'll likely be there.)

Line 'em up.EXPAND
Line 'em up.
Susie Oszustowicz

The bartenders qualify as more than just mixed drink slingers and chin waggers; they also make a mean classic cocktail. And looking forward, they'll be rolling out themed cocktail nights highlighting anything from Rusty Nails to Appletinis. You know, to keep the neighborhood guessing. And really, who doesn't want to indulge in a White Russian from time to time?

In the end, you'll have to see for yourself to decide its "dive bar" classification. Whatever you call it, we like it.

Mike's Gemini Twin, 1902 S. Harwood St. (The Cedars)

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: