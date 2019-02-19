The Nicest Dive Bar, or the Diviest Nice Bar? Either Way, Meet Mike's Gemini Twin.

What else does one drink at a dive bar if not the Champagne of beers?

Mike's Gemini Twin opened this weekend in The Cedars just south of Dallas Farmers Market. It's being called Dallas' newest "dive bar," but we don't know if we can call it that — and neither do the owners, who know that label is earned, not manufactured. And it is, undoubtedly, either the nicest dive bar — or the diviest nice bar —we've ever been to. Expect to find brand-new everything (including a new fireman's pole), a pool table, darts and clean-as-a-whistle bathrooms, but don't look for menus, food (aside from chips) or pretension.

Sam Wynne and Pasha Heidari, the men behind Bowls and Tacos/BrainDead Brewery and Bowen House/soon-to-open Las Palmas (respectively), were brought together by Sam's father, longtime Dallas restaurateur Shannon Wynne. It was, in essence, an arranged marriage business merger. While both men come from longtime Dallas restaurant royalty, they're continuing to blaze their own trails on their terms.