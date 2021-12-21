KC Bar to Jackson Mahomes: "We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego."

We've written about it at length, including this look at the fractured state of dining in which we talked to local restaurateurs about how we, diners, can be a part of the recovery.
Many diners, those who miss a proper chicken-fried steak and cold beer the way they should, now approach the service industry with a new touch of humility.
That’s why much of Dante’s Inferno (aka Twitter) was celebrating a scathing sit-down-or-I’ll-sit-down letter a Kansas City cocktail lounge, SoT, recently posted to Jackson Mahomes, who is Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother.
Why are we calling out a person with family ties to the Chiefs and no relationship, as far as we know, to Dallas? Because we care about America and it's culture. It has nothing to do with the Cowboys' defeat at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this year. We'd never be petty like that. Most likely.
To set the stage, Jackson arrived at the Kansas City bar this week and wanted to be seated with a large crowd. When the bar couldn’t accommodate his request, he evidently got surly with the staff then used TikTok to rant to his almost 1 million followers about the bar. That video has since been deleted, so here's another recent video he posted.
The bar, SoT, snapped back with a doozy of a post. Mahomes soon deleted everything and hasn’t been heard from since on social media.
The post from SoT starts with this:
“Voice, reach and influence are power. In our case, and with many businesses that are locally owned, the power of a few social media personalities can make or break that business. This grants these people this certain power to effect [sic] our livelihoods.”The bar has since deleted this initial scathing response and replaced it with a mild-mannered one. (Lean into it, SoT. You were spot on.) Thankfully, several people, including @94tilinfinite, captured the post before its untimely demise.
A la David Letterman's Top 10 lists, we present the Top 10 Ways a KC Bar Roasted a Punk Kid.
10. "There are those who have built their influence by being responsible, informed, positive and sincere."
9. "There are also those that have built their following by being the opposite."
8. "We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore."
7. "Often times people with unearned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them."
6. "We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business."
5. "We’re sorry you didn’t reach out to us first instead of taking to social media (...)"
4. "(...) that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person."
3. "Not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout."
2. "We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck - we would use our influence in more responsible ways."
And the mic-drop line that should be printed on a T-shirt:
1. "We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego."