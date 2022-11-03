What to Eat and Drink this Week(end): Greek Festivals, BBQ and a Free Buffet at Roots

Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about this week.
The Greek Food Festival of Dallas is this weekend, plus there's a Chefs for Farmers event at The Exchange in downtown. If you're a fan of Tiffany Derry, there are two different events you'll want to check out.
Snickerdoodle Ale Relase
Community Beer Co., 3110 Commonwealth Drive
11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3
No, it's not too early to start watching Elf, and it's also not too early to start drinking Community's Snickerdoodle Ale, either. In fact, it's advised to start both soon if you haven't yet. Community's most Christmasy beer will be available in the taproom at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Chefs for Farmers, DEVOUR: The Ultimate Bite Night
The Exchange at AT&T Discovery District, 208 Akard St.
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3
Chefs for Farmers is an annual celebration of local farmers and their connections to our local restaurants. This Thursday the group is hosting an event at The Exchange Hall at AT&T Discovery District, where 12 local restaurants including Monkey King Noodle, Ichi, Baboushi and Trompo will serve street bites, all of which you can wash down with samples from Maker's Mark, Tequila Ocho and Yeungling. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $115 for VIP.
Greek Food Festival of Dallas
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 13555 Hillcrest Road
Friday – Sunday, Nov. 4–6
This 67th annual Greek Food Festival of Dallas is this weekend. Tickets are $10 each; children (and chickens) 10 and under get in free. A la carte booths will provide all the Greek basics. The most expensive menu item is $12 for a grilled lamb chop. Gyros are $10. Of course, there will be Greek wine: $8 by the glass, $35 per bottle, plus Greek beer. And everyone is expected to dance like no one is watching.
Q BBQ Fest
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Friday – Sunday, Nov. 4–6
This weekend pitmasters from across the state will smoke more than 30,000 pounds of meat at the Q BBQ Fest. General admission of $15 includes parking and full access to the cook-off. There will be live music and demonstrations. Among the Texas pitmasters in attendance are Barrett Black of Black’s Barbecue, Brandon Hurtado of Hurtado Barbecue, Mike Perez of LORO Asian Smokehouse and Bryan McLarty of 407 BBQ.
Dia de los Muertos Oak Cliff
Oak Cliff Cultural Center, 223 Jefferson Blvd.
4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos this weekend at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center with Coco Andre, Four Corners Brewing and other vendors. This block party will have live music, dance performances from local groups, flash tattoos, food and art.
Dig In Day (Free Brunch)
Roots Southern Table, 13050 Bee St., Farmers Branch
5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5
This Saturday, North Texans can get free brunch at Roots Southern Table as part of Pepsi Dig in Day to celebrate and support Black-owned restaurants. The brunch is free for everyone, but only while supplies last. Fans will also have a chance to win $5,000 and secure a $5,000 donation for their favorite Black-owned restaurant by posting their meal and tagging the restaurant with @PepsiDigIn #DigInShowLove #Sweepstakes. Menu items include cast iron cornbread, fried shrimp and grits and orange juice cake.
Romanian Food Festival
3801 Glade Road, Colleyville
Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5–6
Discover the flavors of Romania this weekend at Saint Mary's Romanian Orthodox Church in Colleyville. The free event will offer traditional dishes, folk dancing and live music. Learn more about it on this website.
Think & Drink
Four Corners Brewing, 1311 S. Ervay St.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11
This one's a little further out (next week), but you may want to plan ahead for it. Chef Tiffany Derry will join KERA host Krys Boyd at Four Corners Brewing Company at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, for Think & Drink, a conversation about expressing yourself through food and "what separates good restaurants from great ones." Tickets are $35 and include first-come-first-served seating for the conversation, two drink tickets, and samples from Roots Chicken Shak.