Beer

Yuengling Is Now Pouring Out of Taps Across Dallas

August 12, 2021 9:59AM

The first beer from The Crafty Irishman in downtown Dallas. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Our Yuengling was so hot off the press Tuesday afternoon that we had to wait for the bartenders at The Crafty Irishman to enter it in their point-of-sale system before they could serve us. It was perhaps one of the first pints poured in downtown Dallas.

Kegs of Yuengling rolled out to bars and restaurants across Texas Wednesday afternoon. The beer will be available in retail stores Aug. 23.

D.G. Yuengling & Son was first brewed in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, in 1829, making it the oldest craft brewery in America. For all that time it's never been sold in Texas. Last year, the owners of the brewery formed a joint venture with Molson Coors and are now brewing their original amber in Fort Worth.
Look for the gold eagle atop the handle.
Andrews Distributing delivered kegs to bars and restaurants today, including  The Crafty Irishman, Ye Olde Scarlet Pumpernickle Tavern, Cane Rosso, Katy Trail Ice House, Twin Peaks and ArtPark at Trinity Groves, Lakewood Growlers and a host of other places.

Wednesday evening, by far the most pulled handle at Cane Rosso in Arlington was Yuengling, for either nostalgia or novelty. Yuengling is comparable to Shiner Bock, minus one point for flavor. It's an all-day agreeable beer. 

So, what's the big deal? Well, @Prollyurdaddy asked Twitter exactly that and in the most scientific poll we can find (74 responses) tried to get to the answer.
Now might be a great time to show a little love to your favorite local craft brewery and pick up a four-pack on the way home.

Yuengling and nearly 100 other breweries will be on tap at BrewFest on Sept. 11 at the Dallas Farmers Market. Tickets are on sale now. 
