10 Ways to Show Your Pride in Dallas This Summer

A reveler on Cedar Springs Road participated in last September's pride festivities. Melissa Hennings

Big news around this year’s pride festivities includes Skittles receiving online backlash after selling bags of all-white candies to show their support for the LGBTQ community and Trump breaking former President Barack Obama’s tradition of proclaiming June “Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month.”

Meanwhile in Dallas, pride celebrations are kicking off long before the annual parade this September. Take notes at the LGBT Employee Association of Dallas’ Transgender Forum in June or purchase tickets to Texas Queerlesque Festival in July. From education to celebration, these are the top 10 ways to show you are an ally in DFW this summer.

Dallas Wings Pride Night Game

College Park Center

600 S. Center St.

7 p.m. Friday, June 16

$15-$50

The Dallas Wings and WBNA are celebrating pride this month with a special televised games on ESPN2. On June 16, receive 30 percent off tickets using the code “PRIDE17” for their match against New York Liberty. A $20 donation to The Resource Center will score you a Dallas Wings Pride T-Shirt. The Resource Center’s Women With Pride program is dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ self-identified women through community involvement and social opportunities in the DFW area.

Brides of the Moon

Bath House Cultural Center

521 E. Lawther Drive

8 p.m. Friday, June 16; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17

$20-$30

Catch an all-female team of astronauts in Echo Theatre’s Pride Month play. Five women will take on nine roles during their mission to procreate in space in this sci-fi sex comedy. Watch as their broken-down ship becomes a lesbian love boat and their journey takes them back to earth in 2069.

Transgender Forum

Dallas City Hall Auditorium

12-1 p.m. Thursday, June 22

1500 Marilla St.

Free

The LGBT Employee Association of Dallas has invited a panel of speakers to discuss gender identity and transgender issues in the workplace. Refreshments will be served. While you’re there, check out the “Pride in Dallas” exhibit in City Hall lobby — open throughout June. The exhibition features photos, text and memorabilia of landmarks in Dallas LGBT history.

We Denton Drag It with Sharon Needles

Backyard on Bell

410 North Bell Ave., Denton

7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, June 24

$10-$15

Denton nonprofit Friends with Benefits brings you a special event featuring comedians DDT, Monna, Dax Bennett, Nick Fields and Joe Coffee. Kind Beats will be the in-house DJ for the night and Dezi 5 is also set to perform. Sharon Needles is set to take the stage at 11 p.m. All proceeds will support local nonprofits and LGBTQIA individuals in need.

Queerbomb Dallas 2017

RBC

2617 Commerce St.

5 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Free

This completely corporation- and sponsor-free event features a rally and march through the streets of Deep Ellum. The Queer Dance Freakout and Celebration begins outside at 9 p.m. in the QueerBomb Rally Yard and will include music by DJ Wiley, Night Nurse, Shams and more. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the “largest, hottest public queer dance party in Dallas history.” Local organizations and artists booths will also be on-site.

PRIDENTON 2017

Oak Street Drafthouse

308 E. Oak St., Denton

2-8 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Free

Show big pride in the Little D with a family-friendly outdoor gathering to celebrate the city's diversity. Enjoy Oak Street Drafhouse’s many beers on tap at the outdoor picnic tables while you fill up on food truck fare. Local screen printers, Pan Ector, will of course be offering on-site printing of special Denton, Pride and LGBTQ+ T-shirts. The event is sponsored by Denton Trans-Cendence, CRUZ Consulting and Diversity Training, UNT Pride Alliance, Oak St. Drafthouse, OUTreach Denton, Stonewall Democrats Denton County and Pan Ector Industries. Arrive on time for the Denton Trans March from 2-3 p.m. on the Denton Town Square.

Resource Center Presents: LGBTQ in TV

Resource Center

5750 Cedar Springs Road

6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28

Free

Resource Center takes a closer look at how the LGBTQ community is represented in television. Communications and Advocacy Manager Rafael McDonnell will lead a presentation on the visibility of LGBTQ issues in everything from comedies and dramas to news and documentaries from the 1950s to present day. Space is limited and RSVP is required.

Texas Latino Pride Unveiling Party

TK Dallas

1919 McKinney Ave.

6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 29

$10 suggested donation

Texas Latino Pride will unveil the beneficiary for their 4th annual festival in October during a party featuring signature cocktails provided by Kruto Vodka USA and cervezas courtesy of Miller. Krista De La Rosa will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies and Amanda Roshelle will bring the live music. Appetizers are provided and cocktail attire is recommended.

Texas Queerlesque Festival 2017

Multiple locations

Thursday, July 27, to Sunday, July 30

$35-$50

Attend Unicorn School for classes such as “Butchlesque 101” and “Floorotica” during this second annual event. Catch more than 60 performers as well as different parties, showcases and networking opportunities. According to its website, the festival’s mission is to unify, celebrate and elevate queer performers. Space is limited and registration is required.

Coors Light Voice of Pride Prelims 2017

Multiple locations

Multiple dates through August 20

Check venues' websites for more details

Free

This live singing competition consists of several rounds, starting in June. Catch the performances at various venues around town and don’t miss the top 10 finalists perform on Aug. 20 at Station 4’s The Rose Room. Winners will receive cash prizes, ride in the Lakewood Brewing Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade presented by T-Mobile and perform at the Miller Lite Music Festival in the Park. A full schedule of the preliminary, quarter final and semi-final dates are available online.