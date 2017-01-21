Five Things You Need to Eat and Drink in Dallas Before It’s Too Late

The fettuccine matriciana with marinara, onions, sliced prosciutto and basil at Pietro’s. Nick Rallo

The Buddhists were right about a lot, but they’re particularly right about one thing: Everything comes to an end, and that is neither good nor bad. It just ... is. In that spirit, eat and drink these five things while you’ve still got the chance.

The fettuccine matriciana at Pietro's

After 50 years of serving comforting Italian fare, Pietro’s is closing on Feb. 20 so that its 78-year-old proprietor, Pietro Eustachio, can spend more time with his family. They make everything in-house, so it’s almost impossible to go wrong.

Free Play has been having fun with this throwback soda. Courtesy of Free Play Richardson

A Crystal Pepsi cocktail at Free Play Richardson

Free Play’s retro soda program is as fun as the 75-plus vintage arcade games you can play while you eat and drink. Their allotment of Crystal Pepsi is almost out, which means you’d better hit the arcade if you want to try Bentley Bear’s Crystal Elixir, made with Crystal Pepsi, Tito’s vodka, lime and a splash of ginger beer. The barcade plans to release a new cocktail menu soon featuring their throwback sodas.

Chef Richard Graff is out at Meddlesome Moth. Courtesy of Meddlesome Moth

Your favorite current menu item at Meddlesome Moth

This week, Design District gastropub Meddlesome Moth announced that chef Richard Graff is leaving to retire in Philadelphia, where he can be closer to his family. Moth is still on the hunt for a new chef, and as of right now, there’s no word on just how much the menu may change. If you’ve got a favorite dish over there right now, go get it. Our only request: that the Moth never takes away our beloved moth balls.

Dig through the Bottle Shop’s massive collection of cellared beers before the shop closes for good at the end of the month. Courtesy of the Bottle Shop

A rare gem from the Bottle Shop's cellar

Greenville Avenue’s the Bottle Shop is closing at the end of the month, which is sad news for craft beer fans who adored their massive cellar collection curated by Stephanie Roethlisberger. Amidst this bad news, there is a silver lining: This weekend, the Bottle Shop is opening up their cellar to beer nerds and selling every last bottle and keg. Don’t procrastinate, because one this collection is gone, it’s gone.

Rapscallion’s spiced pear cider is absolute perfection from first sip to last. Susie Oszustowicz

Hot cocktails

Dallas winter is a fickle mistress, but when the cold settles in, it gets in your bones. Next time a cold snap settles over the city, use this list of the best hot cocktails to track down a warm libation before these seasonal menu items disappear with the chill.

