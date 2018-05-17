 


How to brighten up a black cocktail? Add some flowers.EXPAND
Amity Thomas

Detox to Retox With This Vegan-Friendly Cocktail Made With Super-Trendy Aquafaba

Susie Oszustowicz | May 17, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

It has, no doubt, been a rough May for your liver. To begin, it's wedding season. Then layer on Cinco de Derby and Mother's Day (because moms drink, too), and now we have Savor Dallas and Dallas Tiki Week coming at us like a freight train. Our livers need a break.

Enter: "Healthy" cocktails claiming to help us detox.

While there's really no such thing as a healthy cocktail, one that offers a vegan workaround for egg white and the promise of detoxifying activated charcoal is about as good as it's going to get without going full-tilt mocktail. (We're going to glaze over the charcoal bit — just promise us you'll take a second to see what activated charcoal will do once ingested.) But you better believe we're excited to see aquafaba on more cocktail menus.

Vegans can finally get on board for frothy egg white cocktails thanks to this "miracle ingredient." Aquafaba (literally meaning "water-bean") is the gooey liquid most people pour off from a can of chickpeas. But don't be so quick to throw it out. It has the ability, when whipped, to mimic egg white in some recipes like meringues, sours and fizzes. The flavor isn't wildly different, but the scent is nicer than egg white.

Courtesy of Mudhen

Aquafaba gives this cocktail a slight richness, and it makes a nice contrast to the pitch-black liquid it tops.

Detox While Retox ($12): Green House Gin, lemon, orange blossom simple, aquafaba, activated charcoal


Mudhen Meat & Greens, 900 S. Harwood St. (Dallas Farmers Market)

