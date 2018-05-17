Detox to Retox With This Vegan-Friendly Cocktail Made With Super-Trendy Aquafaba

It has, no doubt, been a rough May for your liver. To begin, it's wedding season. Then layer on Cinco de Derby and Mother's Day (because moms drink, too), and now we have Savor Dallas and Dallas Tiki Week coming at us like a freight train. Our livers need a break.

Enter: "Healthy" cocktails claiming to help us detox.

While there's really no such thing as a healthy cocktail, one that offers a vegan workaround for egg white and the promise of detoxifying activated charcoal is about as good as it's going to get without going full-tilt mocktail. (We're going to glaze over the charcoal bit — just promise us you'll take a second to see what activated charcoal will do once ingested.) But you better believe we're excited to see aquafaba on more cocktail menus.