34 Dallas Cocktails Make New Texas Cocktails Book, and You Can Try Them This Weekend

If you've spent much time in the Dallas cocktail scene, you've come across Nico Martini. (Yes, that's really his name.) This week, the local cocktail personality launched his latest venture, Texas Cocktails, a new book celebrating the cocktails intrinsically tied to Texas culture and cuisine.

Martini's history with Dallas cocktails is befitting of a guy named Nico Martini. He once worked on a reality TV show called Cocktail Confidential, which had a pilot but was never picked up.

He and his business partner decided they liked the idea of introducing people to cocktails, so they formed Bar Draught, "a mobile draft cocktail system, and we're working on various ways to get more craft cocktails in places that wouldn't normally sell them," Martini says. "Once I took an interest in cocktails, I started working towards being more involved in the scene nationally. I've done a TEDx talk on the history of cocktails in the U.S. and am the director of industry outreach for the San Antonio Cocktail Conference."