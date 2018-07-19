Five Perfect Dallas Patty Melts

When you find yourself in times of trouble, patty melt will come to you.

The gastropub is being read its last rites. The upscale bar-food concept, the one constantly rolled out by restaurant groups, grows as stale as a breadstick in the long renaissance age of the nostalgia burger. We’re no longer in the golden age of the American cheeseburger — we’re in a food romanticism period. Use of American cheese is as commonplace at bars as a haystack in a Monet. The new sandwiches of Dallas bars, the best ones, as it turns out, are replicas of older ones.

It’s a damn good thing. In these turbulent times, when the news of the day goes down like a shot of Armor All, the last thing our bars should do is tweezer our food. The neighborhood bar, otherwise known as Our Holy Church of Introverted Drinking, is a bright light at the end of a dank tunnel.

We need our neighborhood bars to stay whole in the heavy winds. They need to hold fast and true to the ground. We need patty melts, as unhealthy as it gets, as gluten-full as it gets, and cold beer. Here's where you'll find the best patty melts in Dallas.

EXPAND This farm-to-table patty melt at Overeasy is a must. Nick Rallo