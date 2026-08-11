11 Best Places to Play Pickleball in Dallas-Fort Worth

Pickleball has taken the country by storm, and made thousands of Texans’ willing sweat in the process. The tennis, badminton and ping pong concoction has become more popular with the senior crowd, but even the youngest of athletes are unable to deny the lure of the paddle. Those who have fallen to pickleball fever likely know North Texas has dozens of open courts to choose from, with dozens of more still in development. To ease the indecisive, here are 10 of our favorite places for picklers young, old, novice or pro.

Where to go for pickleball and food in Dallas

Chicken N Pickle

Several locations

Chicken N Pickle is an indoor and outdoor pickleball joint great for both playing and eating. The Grapevine court made our Best of Dallas 2023 list, in part for its full menu of fried and grilled eats (most of which are, obviously, of the poultry variety). The complex also serves a wide selection of locally brewed beers for those who like a paddle in one hand and a pint in the other. If you’re a newbie anxious to reach pro pickleballer status, Chicken N Pickle offers private and group pro lessons and beginner clinics starting at $15.

The Sandy Pickle

5683 Village Glen Drive

The Sandy Pickle is another one of Dallas’ newer pickleballin’ places. The venue is made up of six pickleball courts, as well as six sand volleyball courts, a food truck and a bar. If you’re searching for fellow picklers on the same level, The Sandy Pickle allows users on its app to rank themselves over seven levels to better match up with on-par players. Bottom Level One is made for paddle sport newbies, while top Level Seven is a better fit for U.S. Open Pickleball Champions-to-be. Courts can be reserved for paddling athletes of all levels hourly online and through the app, starting at $30.

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Courtside Kitchen

1615 Rogers Road, Fort Worth

Courtside Kitchen, Fort Worth’s first restaurant and pickleball facility, is perfect for both an outdoor pickleball matchup and a dining out experience. Two covered and seven outdoor courts are available to rent for $20 an hour on weekdays and $40 an hour on weekends. Walk-ins are allowed, but Courtside Kitchen recommends reserving a court online. Picklers can bring their own paddles, but rentals are also available for $2.50 each. Pickleball players and spectators alike can enjoy the restaurant’s lunch and dinner menu, and can tune in to some local music acts in the outdoor beer garden. Players can also drink while they dink, as the kitchen offers a number of specialty court-friendly pitchers, buckets and more.

Dallas’ best outdoor pickleball courts



Oasis Pickleball Club

5757 State Highway 205, Rockwall

Those wanting to up their pickleball game may favor the Oasis Pickleball Club’s 50+ courts (one of the largest in DFW). The premiere pickleball club takes its game very seriously, as it is home to two championship pickleball courts and has hosted the Professional Pickleball Association’s Texas Open Championships since 2020. Oasis’ courts offer $15 open play to non-members, as well as a number of private training courses and intermediate and advanced drills. Available membership options start at $55 and include perks like no court fees, free pickleball ratings and access to the club’s pool during season. While Oasis may offer a pro-level experience, pickleball beginners and pros alike can find their own court community within the mixers and leagues offered at the club.

The Courts of McKinney

3253 Alma Road, McKinney

The Tennis Center at The Courts of McKinney offers 10 multi-use pickleball and tennis courts for members and non-members. Court reservations and admission to clinics and programs for both new and experienced pickleballers can be booked on the Impact Activities app. In addition to reservations and open play times, The Courts also hosts occasional parties and mixers for flapjacking friends. Paddle-wielders with a competitive edge can contact The Courts’ pickleball professionals for info on group leagues, tournaments and other events.

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Sure, you could play tennis, or you could be so 2023 and play pickleball. Courtesy of Fretz Tennis

Fretz Tennis & Pickleball Center

6998 Belt Line Road

For players picky about their court’s layout, Fretz Tennis Center houses four courts strictly designed and designated for pickleball. The public center’s courts can be booked through the Impact Activities app for $5 per non-member for a 90-minute session. Those who are just now learning the ropes of pickleball may be interested in booking one of the facility’s newer programs, the Intro to Pickleball Beginners Clinic. The four-week session teaches students the ins and outs of the cross-court game while allowing them to receive active feedback from some of Fretz’s pickleball pros.

Cole Park

4000 Cole Ave.

Dallas Park and Recreation offers six outdoor hard courts at Cole Park. The dedicated courts have permanent lines and nets and include a number of courtside lights for nighttime matches. Public paddles and balls are not available, so players must follow a BYO system. The courts are free and cannot be reserved, allowing unrestricted players to smash and volley to their heart’s content.

Dallas’ best indoor pickleball courts

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Kidd Springs Recreation Center

711 W. Canty St.

Other free pickleball opportunities can be found for Dallas residents 60 and up at Kidd Springs Recreation Center, which houses two indoor and three outdoor wooden courts. Non-seniors will need to purchase a rec center membership for access. While the court lines are permanent, portable nets are available for customized court experiences. The center is closed on Sundays, but pickleballers ages 0-99 can still enjoy plenty of free play Monday through Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

FieldhouseUSA

6155 Sports Village Road, Frisco

Fieldhouse’s 144,000-square-foot multipurpose indoor facility offers a little bit of everything for Frisco sports fanatics. Its wooden court has been made available for a variety of players and teams from basketball to volleyball, and it now hosts open play pickleball. Pickleball sessions take place Monday through Friday and are available to picklers of all ages. Players can access the court, whether for pickling or other ball-centric sports, with a $5 entry fee.



North Point Pickleball

1512 I-35W South, No. 140, Denton

Some of North Point Volleyball Club’s courts are changed to double-use spaces for Denton pickleball players to access every day of the week. The four private indoor courts are open to those who pay a $5 playing fee. Court lines are permanent but the nets are portable. Players wanting to raise their pickleball ranking can practice during open play, reserve their own court or book trainers and lessons online.

The Picklr

Several locations

Sure, pickleball is often played outside, but this is Texas, OK? As we stare down another unforgiving summer in North Texas, this chain of courts (with clubs in McKinney, Hurst, Denton, Arlington, and Lewisville) is the move for the heat evaders. The compounds boast between 8 and 10 courts (depending on location) fenced-in courts, pro shops, locker rooms, and private event spaces.