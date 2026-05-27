Bravo’s Kyle Cooke to bring the ‘Summer House’ mess to Dallas this weekend

Bravo drama has a funny way of following people around. Sometimes it trails them into a Hamptons kitchen at 2 a.m. Sometimes it sits beside them on a reunion couch, wearing contour and a grudge. And sometimes, if Dallas is lucky, it arrives in sunglasses with headphones, glowing skin and a poolside beat.

Kyle Cooke, the eternal party captain of Bravo’s “Summer House,” is stopping by The Village Beach Club on Sunday, May 31, for a DJ set and pool party that feels perfectly timed for anyone currently living, breathing and group-chatting the show’s season 10 reunion episodes.

The timing is almost too good. “Summer House” is deep in its usual emotional blender: separation talk, relationship autopsies, suspicious timelines, loyalty tests, backstabbing, whispered side conversations and the kind of eye contact that could legally count as a threat. This season, specifically, Cooke is embroiled in the middle of the chaos, as his “Summer House” castmate and soon-to-be ex-wife, Amanda Batula, has become romantically involved with their other castmate, West Wilson. It’s like if a soap opera were real, but starring DJs, influencers and other vaguely employed people with six-pack abs and blinding veneers.

Cooke (right) during a “Summer House” season 10 pool party with castmates, including Wilson (far left). Sean Zanni/Bravo

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That’s part of Cooke’s strange magic, which is perfect for a Bravo show. He’s both the guy who can turn up the room and the guy who may have to answer for the drama later. He’s an entrepreneur, the founder of the canned cocktail line Loverboy, a professional party-starter and one of reality television’s most reliable sources of “Did he really just say that?” energy. Whether he’s defending himself, deflecting, apologizing or dancing through the wreckage, Cooke does understand one sacred truth: if the night is going down in flames, the playlist still matters.

Which makes his Dallas stop feel less like a celebrity appearance and more like a live extension of the Bravo ecosystem. This is a chance to sip something cold, stand near a pool and pretend you are not emotionally invested in the romantic decisions of people you have never met.

The event takes place at 11 a.m. on Sunday at The Village Beach Club (5670 Village Glen Dr.), one of Dallas’ most dependable warm-weather playgrounds. For Village Dallas residents, admission is free. For non-residents, general admission tickets are available for $32.53 while they last.

So, if your Sunday plans need more bass, more Bravo and just a hint of televised emotional debris, consider this the move. After all, summer is here, the house is divided, and Dallas gets the afterparty.