Data shows the World Cup is the biggest and horniest dating event, too

If you haven't started swiping this World Cup season, it's not too late to get in the field.

Is the World Cup a global soccer tournament or the world’s biggest speed dating event? If you ask the city’s singles, it’s the latter.

The numbers don’t lie. Foreign men are here, and they’re horny. But the proof isn’t just the irregular amounts of attractive men who roll their R’s and are spending half the cost of their flight back home on drinks for the people they meet at the post-game bar crawl. There’s statistical evidence, according to Tinder, that foreign men came to our great nation with two goals, and they both have to do with balls.

According to data provided by Tinder, the unofficially official app to find a hot hookup, user engagement is up a lot, and it’s not because of locals. Data released from the platform, which analyzed consumer metrics in host cities from the first six days of the Cup, June 11-16, indicates Tinder saw an average increase of 47% among international users in host cities and a 22% increase among domestic visitors. The numbers speak for themselves.

Compared to the same date range in 2025, there’s a 16% increase in total users in the United States, a 25% increase in total swipes and a whopping 60% increase in total number of matches nationwide.

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Not only is overall interaction increasing meteorically, but according to the dating app, our international travelers are taking advantage of Tinder Passport Mode, which allows users to set their location to other cities, offering access to that city’s daters before they even arrive. It looks like Brazil, Thailand, Nigeria and Great Britain are the world’s most strategic planners – we hope that preparedness carries over to making fancy restaurant reservations.

Unfortunately, Great Britain already passed through our city, and probably some of its residents, but there’s a chance they’ll be back for the Round of 16 game on July 6 or the semi-final game on July 14. So, if you did find a weekend bloke during the last game here, there may be an opportunity for rekindling. Or, if you’re getting stamps on your World Cup fling passport, there’s a chance we get a visit from a country that hasn’t been to Big D yet.

As much as we’d love to report that our city is getting the most love, the Mexican heat seems to refer to much more than temperature this summer. On June 14, when Sweden defeated Tunisia in Monterrey, Tinder activity among international travelers surged by 80%, and on June 11, when South Korea defeated Czechia, activity rose by 74%. Overall, match rates across Mexico rose a staggering 97%. Anyone interested in a road trip across the border?

The Argentinians and Austrians just left Dallas, which comes as no surprise to anyone who swiped right on the myriad of Spanish and German profiles. All language barriers can be navigated if someone is cute enough.

Next up on our roster are Japan and Sweden, and then Jordan and Argentina. After that, we’ll be visited by teams whose identities are yet to be determined for the next stages of the tournament, along with all their loyal fans. If you haven’t started swiping, you have five more opportunities before the final game in Dallas on July 14. Let the real games begin.