Where to celebrate Juneteenth in North Texas

The national holiday is celebrated with 2.5-mile walks in honor of Opal Lee, a native North Texan and the Grandmother of Juneteenth.

Before Juneteenth was made an official federal holiday and the center of a national conversation, it was a Texas tradition. On June 19, 1865, two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved people in Galveston became the last in the nation to learn of their freedom, sparking a legacy of celebration and remembrance that has only grown louder in the 160 years since.

That legacy runs deepest in Fort Worth, where lifelong educator and activist Opal Lee spent decades campaigning to give the holiday its federal due. At 89, she walked hundreds of miles, in 2.5-mile increments, from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., petitioning Congress to recognize Juneteenth nationally. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill making the holiday official. Lee, who still lives in Fort Worth, regularly appears at 2.5-mile walking events to honor Juneteenth.

This year, North Texans have nearly 75 events across the region to celebrate the holiday, with programming ranging from street festivals to art exhibitions, freedom walks, cultural markets and family-friendly activations rooted in Black joy and heritage. Fort Worth’s National Juneteenth Museum is anchoring the season with its “Freedom Vibes” festival, running June 11-20 under the theme “nostalgic joy.”

So, whether you’re making a full weekend of it or looking for one meaningful way to mark the day, here’s everything happening around DFW this Juneteenth.

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June 11

Juneteenth Doormat Experience

The People’s Last Stand, 5319 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 210

The Juneteenth Doormat Experience invites guests to create their own holiday-inspired doormat during a hands-on evening at The People’s Last Stand. With cocktails, conversation and guided creativity, the event offers a relaxed way to ease into Juneteenth celebrations before the larger weekend events begin.

June 12

Dr. Harry Robinson Legacy Mixer

African American Museum, Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave.

The Dr. Harry Robinson Legacy Award Mixer brings guests together for an evening honoring leadership, cultural preservation and community impact in Dallas. The event will recognize Jerry Hawkins as the Legacy Award recipient while giving attendees a chance to gather at the African American Museum during the Juneteenth season.

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2026 Juneteenth Burger Bash

Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center, 5657 Mariner Drive

The Juneteenth Burger Bash offers a casual evening gathering with food, music and family-friendly activities.

June 13

MLK Juneteenth Freedom Walk

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The MLK Juneteenth Freedom Walk & Festival continues as one of Dallas’ longest-running Juneteenth traditions with a 4K walk focused on wellness, remembrance and community pride. After the walk, attendees can stay for a free festival with live entertainment, vendors, activities and water slides.

Juneteenth Food & History Tour

Departure location provided after registration

Soul of DFW’s Juneteenth Food & History Tour takes guests through local sites connected to Black history while exploring the holiday’s significance through a Dallas-Fort Worth lens. The historian-led bus tour includes surprise stops, a barbecue lunch and a viewing and discussion of General Order No. 3, the document that announced emancipation in Texas.

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Juneteenth Line Dance/R&B Festival in the Park

114 W Hobson Ave.

This outdoor festival adds movement to Juneteenth weekend with line dancing and R&B music in a social park setting.

MANDELA: THE OFFICIAL EXHIBITION

African American Museum, Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave.

The African American Museum of Dallas will host “Mandela: The Official Exhibition,” offering visitors a closer look at Nelson Mandela’s life, leadership and global influence. The exhibition gives residents a reflective cultural stop during Juneteenth season, pairing history with a broader conversation about liberation, resilience and justice.

2026 BSW Juneteenth Festival

Lancaster Community Park, 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway

The BSW Juneteenth Festival brings Lancaster, DeSoto, Duncanville and Cedar Hill together for a greater regional celebration. With live entertainment, food, vendors and cultural experiences, the event serves as one of the larger suburban Juneteenth gatherings in southern Dallas County.

Be Out Day Dallas

Kiest Park, 3080 S. Hampton Road

Be Out Day Dallas gives families and friends a daytime option to gather outdoors for Juneteenth weekend. The event leans into a reunion-style atmosphere for a more relaxed celebration.

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HBCU Paint & Sip Kickoff Party

The Daiquiri Shoppe, 684 W. Pioneer Parkway, Ste. 100, Grand Prairie

Be Out Day Dallas HBCU Paint & Sip brings HBCU pride into a creative night of painting, cocktails and community connection. Hosted by Unique Norman Incorporation, the event features guided instruction from artist Debora and is designed for guests to celebrate culture, school spirit and fellowship.

June 17

Project Unity’s 6th Annual Together We Sing Gospel Concert

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St.

Together We Sing returns to the Meyerson for a Juneteenth concert experience rooted in gospel, unity and community celebration. The event brings major voices and musicians to the stage for a night designed to uplift North Texans through music. The night will also honor the legacy of Grammy-nominated artist Kurt Carr.

Dallas Police Department Redbird Juneteenth Movie Night

The Shops at RedBird, 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Road

The Dallas Police Department’s Redbird Juneteenth Movie Night gives families a free outdoor evening at The Shops at RedBird ahead of the holiday. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for vendors, music and food trucks before the movie screening begins.

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June 18

AMPLIFY + NTCA Convening

The DEC Network at RedBird, 3560 W. Camp Wisdom Road

This event brings entrepreneurs, creatives and community leaders together for a business-focused Juneteenth gathering.

Juneteenth x Tequila

The Algiers Clubs, 4707 Algiers St., Ste. 104

The Algiers Club in the Design District is hosting a tasting experience centered on Black-owned tequila brands with cocktails and small bites. Led by Bourbon in Black, the event offers a social, spirits-focused way to ease into Juneteenth weekend in an intimate setting.

2026 Juneteenth Health & Wellness Community Fair

University of North Texas at Dallas, 7300 University Hills Blvd.

This stop gives residents a daytime focus on care, resources and preventative wellness. The event is a practical addition to the holiday lineup, connecting Juneteenth’s broader message of freedom with access to information that can support healthier families and communities.

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Juneteenth Trivia Night

The LaKisha McGee Group, 2010 N. Hampton Road, Ste. 300, DeSoto

This is not your average trivia night. Expect a lively, interactive way to gather with friends while testing knowledge of history, culture and community.

June 19

Opal’s Walk for Freedom

Will Rogers Square, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

This walk honors Opal Lee’s national legacy and Fort Worth’s central place in Juneteenth’s story. The 2.5-mile walk symbolizes the two-and-a-half years it took for news of emancipation to reach enslaved people in Texas.

District 4 Juneteenth Celebration Opportunity Fair and Health Fair

Glendale Shopping Center, 4478 S. Marsalis Ave.

The Juneteenth Celebration Opportunity Fair and Health Fair brings community resources to southern Dallas with support from Parkland Health. Attendees can access health education, HIV and STI screenings at no cost, trauma outreach resources and other services in a neighborhood-based setting.

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Ditch Day Dallas

Stone Water Restaurant + Entertainment, 10261 Technology Blvd. E

This daytime Juneteenth party with music, food, and drinks is geared towards attendees who want to begin the holiday with a more grown, laid-back crowd.

Juneteenth: Rhythm & Wires TeqFest

The Shops at RedBird, 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Road

Rhythm & Wires TEQFest blends technology, music and community into a Juneteenth event with a futuristic twist, as the event offers a chance to experience entertainment and innovation at one of southern Dallas’ major gathering spaces.

Juneteenth Giveback Kickback

Hotel Dryce, 3621 Byers Ave., Fort Worth

Held in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, the Kickback is a gathering that pairs social energy with a philanthropic focus, making it a purposeful option for North Texans looking to celebrate by giving back.

FUBU Vendor Market & Happy Hour

Sporting Club Dallas, 2516 Florence St., Ste. C

For Us By Us Vendor Market puts local entrepreneurship at the center of Juneteenth weekend. The event gives shoppers a chance to support Black-owned businesses and independent vendors through community spending power.

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The Juneteenth Fashion Show

Lexus Box Garden, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Legacy Hall’s Juneteenth Fashion Show is all about style, performance and philanthropy in a high-energy evening at the Lexus Box Garden. The event features local fashion talent and supports the Pan African Think Tank through a creative lens.

Mansfield Juneteenth Celebration 2026

Geyer Commons, 605 E. Broad St., Mansfield

Continuing a local tradition that has been part of the city for more than three decades, guests can expect live music, food trucks, vendors, yard games, photo opportunities and a performance by the Revelers Hall Band.

Juneteenth Black Art Tour

Several locations in Fort Worth

Art Tooth and A Good Man’s Education are teaming up for a guided Juneteenth Black Art Tour that moves through multiple art and community stops by bus. The tour gives attendees a Fort Worth-focused way to experience Black creativity, local history and cultural storytelling in motion.

Float & Flow: A Juneteenth Wellness Celebration

Lee Harvey’s Dive In,1315 Beaumont St.

This poolside wellness experience with yoga, music, and food is the perfect space for Black women to unwind. The event promises a softer Juneteenth weekend option for anyone seeking restoration, sisterhood and ease.

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The Bagby Way Juneteenth Domino Tournament

Elite 360 Luxe, 329 N. Highway 67, Ste. 100, Cedar Hill

This transforms a classic Black gathering tradition into a community competition, as the event offers a chance to play dominoes for a good cause.

Shades of Brown: A Juneteenth Celebration

Sporting Club Dallas, 2516 Florence St., Ste. C

This is a Juneteenth nightlife experience shaped around music, style and Black cultural expression. With R&B, Afrobeats and hip-hop influences, the event gives attendees a curated party option for the holiday weekend.

10th Annual Arlington Juneteenth Celebration

Esports Stadium Arlington, 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington

Hosted by the Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce, the 10th Annual Arlington Juneteenth Celebration brings business leaders, professionals and community members together for an evening honoring freedom, culture and local impact. The ticketed mixer is a more formal Juneteenth option for anyone interested in networking and supporting Black business leadership in Arlington.

Life After Sunday: The Juneteenth Kickback

Sparrow on Main, 105 E. Main St., Lewisville

Life After Sunday: The Juneteenth Kickback gives attendees a soulful evening of live music, food and community inside one of Old Town Lewisville’s restored event spaces. The gathering is designed as a come-as-you-are celebration, making it a warm option for connection without the pressure of a large festival crowd.

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Celebration of the Arts

Mokah Coffee & Tea, 2803 Taylor St.

Presented by The NETwork DFW Chapter, Celebration of the Arts brings local creatives together in Deep Ellum for a Juneteenth evening centered on creative expression and community. The event gives attendees a chance to experience visual art, live performance and conversation in a cute cafe.

Juneteenth Afrobeats Pool Party

Waterproof at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St.

This pool party turns The Statler’s rooftop into a Juneteenth weekend destination with music, dancing and skyline views. It also gives attendees a summer party option rooted in Afrobeats and rooftop nightlife.

Culture & Vibes Fest

McCall Plaza, 998 E. 15th St., Plano

You don’t have to travel to Dallas or Fort Worth to celebrate the holiday. This Plano festival will deliver an evening of music, vendors, food and community celebration in the suburb’s downtown district.

Rowlett Juneteenth Celebration

Downtown Rowlett Green, 4011 Main St., Rowlett

Out in Rowlett, live music, spoken word, vendors and family-friendly activities will take place on the city’s downtown green. The event will highlight Black-owned businesses and creative performances of various mediums.

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Juneteenth Skate Bash

Cedar Hill Roller Rink, 202 N Main St, Cedar Hill

Juneteenth Skate Bash 4 Tha Steppaz brings roller-skating culture into the holiday weekend with music and a throwback social feel.

Juneteenth Celebration at Grandscape

Corona Stage & Lawn at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Saunter over to Grandscape for a free evening of R&B, spoken word, vendors and community programming in one of North Texas’ major entertainment districts.

Fem-N-Nem Presents: Texas Take-Ova

Lady Love Lounge, 310 W. Seventh St.

A Texas-themed Pride and Juneteenth nightlife event is coming to Lady Love Lounge in Bishop Arts. The flyer points to a late-night celebration centered on music, movement and queer community energy at one of the neighborhood’s best clubs.

The Gemini Juneteenth Bash ft. Moneybagg Yo

Headquarters Night Club, 2443 Walnut Hill Lane

Rapper Moneybagg Yo is coming through Dallas for one of the holiday’s biggest late-night events of the year.

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June 20

Run It Up Juneteenth 5K/10K

Bachman Lake Park, 3500 W. Northwest Hwy.

If you’re looking for a wellness-focused way to begin the weekend, Run It Up is the literal move. The event is ideal for runners, walkers, families and anyone who wants to mark Juneteenth through movement.

6th Annual Dallas Juneteenth Soul Food Fest

Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St.

Soul Food Fest brings food, vendors, music and family-friendly entertainment to one all-encompassing afternoon event. The festival has a neighborhood-reunion feel, making it a broad draw for residents of all ages.

Juneteenth Adult Field Day Bash

Berkner Park, 1800 E. Spring Valley Rd., Richardson

This event adds a playful, nostalgic spin to the holiday weekend with games and grown-up competition. It is a fit for attendees who want something active, social and less traditional than a concert or market.

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Juneteenth R&B Festival

Stone Water Restaurant + Entertainment, 10261 Technology Blvd. E.

The Juneteenth R&B Festival delivers a full lineup featuring live performances and appearances by Slim from 112, Case, Link, Jacquees, Michel’le and Tracie Spencer for fans of classic and contemporary R&B. With an all-day format, the event gives concertgoers a chance to settle in for food, drinks and nostalgia.

Dallas Juneteenth Fest 2026

Beckley-Saner Park, 114 W. Hobson Ave.

Down in south Dallas, this one offers a park-based celebration with music, vendors and space for families to gather, giving Oak Cliff and southern Dallas residents a community-centered option close to home.

Beads of Hope: Free Juneteenth Jewelry-Making Experience

Make Space, 514 North Marsalis Avenue

If you’re looking for a hands-on activity to create something meaningful, Beads of Hope allows you to tap into your creative side. The free jewelry-making experience gives attendees a quieter, craft-centered way to reflect, connect and leave with a keepsake.

Juneteenth Flavor Fest

Mar Thoma Event Center, 11500 Luna Rd.

Naturally, Flavor Fest centers food for a day of family activities and celebrations. Guests can expect vendors, games, giveaways, performances and a wide mix of local flavors.

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Manifest Your Purpose Juneteenth Market

The Shops at RedBird, 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Rd.

This market highlights small businesses and entrepreneurs while giving shoppers a chance to support local brands.

Culture Crawl DTX : Juneteenth Edition

La Tardeada, 2810 Elm St.

Culture Crawl offers a social, arts-forward way to move through Dallas’ creative scene. The event is ideal for those who want culture, conversation and a less conventional Juneteenth outing.

Summa Jigga All White Party On the Lake

Rockledge Park, 3600 Pilot Point, Grapevine

Chocolit Tye’s Summa Jigga All White Party brings a themed, lakeside celebration to Juneteenth weekend. The event leans into summer style, music and social energy for attendees looking for a daytime-to-evening party.

The 4th Annual Juneteenth Pool Party

Lorenzo Hotel, 1011 S. Akard St.

The 4th Annual Juneteenth Pool Party is set to be a resort-style atmosphere in downtown Dallas. With music, drinks and a poolside setting, the event is aimed at attendees looking for a more grown summer celebration.

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Run It Up x Waterproof Rooftop R&B Pool Party 2026

Waterproof at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St.

This party pairs rooftop views with R&B sounds for a Juneteenth weekend by the pool at the historic Statler hotel.

Juneteenth: Downtown Lancaster

Historic Downtown Lancaster, 100 West Main Street, Lancaster

The big city isn’t the only hub for Juneteenth celebrations. Lancaster’s main event is slated to be a neighborhood-centered celebration just south of Dallas.

Juneteenth at the Spellman 2026

Spellman Amphitheater at Forney Community Park, 241 S. FM 548, Forney

Juneteenth at the Spellman brings live music, food vendors and family activities to Forney’s outdoor amphitheater. The event gives Kaufman County residents a local celebration centered on culture, history and community connection.

Juneteenth Pride for HER

Cash Cow, 402 N. Good Latimer Expy.

Juneteenth and Pride Month intersect, so this Pride-centered social event gives women and queer attendees another nightlife option tied to two celebrations rooted in visibility and community.

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Garland Juneteenth Celebration

Downtown Garland Square, 520 W. State St., Garland

Out in Garland, this evening celebration brings residents and visitors together through a free festival of freedom, culture and community.

For Oak Cliff Juneteenth Festival

For Oak Cliff, 907 E. Ledbetter Dr.

Neighborhood pride will be palpable in South Dallas for this festival, giving residents a locally rooted option connected to one of the city’s most visible grassroots organizations, For Oak Cliff.

Paint & Sing ‘90s Edition

Post Park Events & Community Space, 2001 S Ervay St Suite 100

Art and throwback music will blend for a more interactive Juneteenth outing that gives attendees a chance to paint, sing along, and enjoy a more laid-back social setting.

An All White Affair: Screening, Talk Back + ‘80s/’90s All White After Party

Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 North Charles St., Lewisville

This special screening and talk-back will add a cultural component to the evening before the celebration shifts into an ‘80s- and’ 90s-themed after-party.

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Juneteenth Jamboree

Ceezoo’s Dallas, 2910 Botham Jean Blvd

If you could use a good laugh, the Juneteenth Jamboree will deliver tenfold. A stacked lineup of comedians will help celebrate the holiday at Ceezoo’s Dallas.

In Da Cut Poetry: Juneteenth Open Mic

In Da Cut Barber Lounge, 222 Continental Ave., Suite 150

In the form of an open mic, this event provides performers and listeners a space to mark the holiday through spoken word. If you’re looking for an intimate, late-night option that spotlights art, reflection and live expression, bookmark this one.

Multi-Day Celebrations

National Juneteenth Museum’s Freedom Vibes Festival (June 14-20)

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Freedom Soul Cypher

Time: June 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Woman’s Club of Fort Worth

Address: 1316 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth

Freedom Vibes kicks off its week-long lineup with an evening centered on rhythm, performance and creative expression. The event gives attendees a more intimate, arts-focused entry point before the larger concert programming begins.

All ’n All: Opening Reception

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Time: June 12 at 6 p.m.

Location: Kinfolk House and Fort Worth African American Museum & Cultural Center

Address: 1913 Wallace St., Fort Worth

The festival’s opening reception introduces a community-centered art exhibition tied to Juneteenth and Black creative life. Guests can mingle, view artwork and engage with a cultural program that keeps the holiday grounded in storytelling and visual expression. The “All ‘n All” exhibition runs from June 12 – Aug. 15 and gives visitors a slower way to reflect on community, identity and freedom through the work of artists connected to Fort Worth.

Saddle Up Sundaze Line Dancing

Timeframe: June 12 at 7 p.m.

Location: Texas Wesleyan University

Address: 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth

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Saddle Up Sundaze brings line dancing to the Freedom Vibes schedule with a Texas-flavored social event. It’s a fun option for anyone who prefers a music-forward and community-minded atmosphere that feels more participatory than formal.

Celebration of Choirs featuring Kirk Franklin

Time: June 14 at 4 p.m.

Location: The Potter’s House of Fort Worth

Address: 1270 Woodhaven Blvd., Fort Worth

This gospel music showcase features Kirk Franklin and offers audiences a faith-rooted musical experience centered on praise, legacy, and collective uplift.

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Entrepreneurship Workshop

Time: June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Woman’s Club of Fort Worth

Address: 1316 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth

Economic empowerment is also a focus of the Freedom Vibes schedule. With Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson featured, this session will give business-minded attendees a chance to connect Juneteenth’s history to ownership, leadership and future-building.

Voter Education Workshop

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Time: June 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Woman’s Club of Fort Worth

Address: 1316 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth

The voter education workshop connects Juneteenth’s legacy to civic engagement. The session aims to give residents a space to think about freedom through voting power, access and the responsibility of community support.

Culinary Exhibition with Chef Tiffany Derry

Timeframe: June 17 at 7:15 p.m.

Venue/Location: The Woman’s Club of Fort Worth

Address: 1316 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth

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Award-winning Dallas chef Tiffany Derry brings homegrown food and culture into the Freedom Vibes lineup. The event offers a flavorful way to explore Black culinary traditions, Texas influence and the stories carried through shared meals.

Freedom Vibes ’80s Night

Time: June 19 at 7 p.m.

Location: Fort Worth Convention Center Arena

Address: 1201 Houston St., Fort Worth

The S.O.S. Band, Midnight Star, Freddie Jackson, Glenn Jones and Angela Winbush are taking us back to the ‘80s for a night at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena. The concert gives R&B and soul fans a major holiday-weekend event packed with familiar voices and throwback favorites.

Freedom Vibes ’90s Night

Time: June 20 at 7 p.m.

Location: Fort Worth Convention Center Arena

Address: 1201 Houston St., Fort Worth

Of course, the ‘90s crowd couldn’t be left out. Freedom Vibes ’90s Night brings Blackstreet, Stokley of Mint Condition, Carl Thomas, NEXT and Case for the festival’s closing night. Starting at 10 p.m., an after-party will keep the celebration going, hosted by actor Larenz Tate.