Sex Still Sells: Dallas Adult Film Industry Adapts With the Times and Keeps Coming First

Martin Puentes, the general manager of the W. Northwest Highway location of New Fine Arts, has worked for the company for more than 20 years. When it comes to the business and entertainment aspects of the industry, he’s seen it all.
For one thing, Puentes is one of the few people in the world who can have porn playing in his office and not get fired, and he often does. It's strictly in a professional capacity, of course. He can’t help customers without proper knowledge of his inventory.
Whether in his office or on the shelves of his store, he’s seen every porn-related fad you can think of come and go over his tenure, from celebrity sex tapes to virtual reality. When we dropped by the shop to talk to him, there was one trend in particular we were curious about: the gradual decline of the store’s DVD section.
“We used to have like half a store full of movies, DVDs and VHS,” he says. “Now it’s probably about 20 feet.”
The reduced video section to which he’s referring is limited to a small corner but still has hundreds of titles representing every sexual preference you can think of, from head to toe. (Literally — we found a 12-volume series dedicated solely to foot jobs.)
Adult entertainment aficionados may recognize some familiar faces (and bodies) among the compact selection of DVDs, such as Jenna Jameson and Alexis Texas. These stars were huge in the 2000s and, according to Puentes, are among the last of their kind.
“There’s no stars now. There’s no big names,” he says. “All of these major stars are making their own content. [...] OnlyFans is really big right now, so they’re making money for themselves.”
Production companies that used to keep the store stocked have also moved online, if they even exist at all.
“There’s no more Vivid. There’s no more Wicked,” he says, referring to major adult video studios. “I mean, there’s still Wicked, but they’re not putting out movies like they used to. They’re only going to streaming. That’s where most of the movies have gone, to streaming.”
But perhaps the saddest and most telling display of this downward trend is one shelf of New Fine Arts’ dwindling video section labeled “New Releases,” which Puentes says hasn’t been updated since last year.
New Fine Arts isn’t the only store whose DVDs are being pushed to the back. Paris Adult Book Store has operated out of its Harry Hines storefront since 1978. The key to longevity is adaptability, and Paris has done so by pushing its DVD selection back to a corner that’s hardly visible from the front to make room for smoking paraphernalia. Many sex stores seem to be jumping on that revenue stream. Media platforms come and go, but nicotine addiction is forever.
One of the sex shops (we won't name names) is crawling with sex workers, who pop in and out of the store — and the cars in the parking lot — throughout the work day, the sun reflecting off their gold bikinis.
The aging, seedy Lido Adult Theater in West Dallas looks like a scene straight out of Taxi Driver or Boogie Nights. While most sex stores have private video arcades, it’s not every day you come across a full-blown theater, and the Lido has two, a “straight one” upstairs and a “gay one” downstairs. Both theaters are considered seedy hookup destinations for their respective bases. The business leans into this with a sign that reads “DON’T FORGET THE LUBE” next to the entrance. Customers who show up in pairs get a discounted couple’s rate.
Despite the Lido’s, shall we say, old-fashioned charm, its own home media section has also been reduced to a handful of shelves. The area surrounding it is now dedicated to a much more expansive selection of bondage gear.
Paris Adult Bookstore has furniture designed for kink enthusiasts, plus an assortment of lubes with names such as "Fuck Water," "Sex Grease" and the motivational "Actively Trying." Among its broad selection, you'll also find an inflatable rubber duck not meant for bathtub play (well, maybe) and an assortment of films that range from family-oriented (Nana Fucks Best, Your Mom Did This) to social (Ménage a Trans 9).
Judging by Lido's display alone, you might think that whips and leather have a greater chokehold on society than DVDs in 2024.
All of this paints a rather bleak picture of the state of physical adult media and indicates that streaming and the internet have achieved total market domination.
But if there’s one thing we learned on our guided tour of New Fine Arts, it’s that physical media in the porn industry is doing just fine. You just need to broaden your definition of “physical media.”
Natural Porn KillersIt’s impossible to overstate how massive the porn industry is. Society’s shared dirty little not-really secret is raking in the kind of money that puts it on par with mainstream entertainment.
Transparency Market Research estimates that the global adult entertainment industry is worth roughly $278 billion as of 2023 and is expected to surpass $700 billion by the end of 2024. About $12 billion is generated annually in the United States alone. Some other staggering statistics reveal that 12% of all websites are pornographic and 35% of all downloads are related to pornography.
According to a market analysis from Gitnux, the film subset of this industry releases around 400 movies a year and generates $20 billion in revenue.
Furthermore, two of the 10 most visited websites in the world are pornographic in nature, with PornHub in sixth place with over 5 billion monthly visits and XVideos in ninth with around 4 billion, as of April 2024. Both beat out mainstream heavy hitters like Amazon and TikTok.
You can go on any given porn site and find videos with hundreds of millions of streams, the kind of numbers major pop stars are pulling with their music videos on YouTube. If you’ve seen a trending video on a site like PornHub or XVideos, it’s pretty likely that a lot of people you know have seen it too. It just won’t be widely discussed like the latest releases from Marvel and Netflix.
Whenever the porn paradigm shifts, nobody feels it more than performers and content creators. Dallas-based adult film star Rachel Starr has been keeping pace with the industry for 17 years. She got her start at the age of 23 after being scouted at an exotic dancing gig.
“I loved it. It was very different than I expected, very different from the exotic dancing world, which is not much of a family,” Starr says. “The porn industry was very much like a close-knit, small community that was very, for lack of a better term, family-oriented. Everybody kind of comes together and shares ideas. It’s very creative, very innovative and very supportive. And that was the kind of environment that I wanted to be in.”
When Starr was first cutting her teeth in porn, social media was pretty much a nonentity.
“What we had was MySpace, and not everybody did it. It was just kind of it was there, but it wasn't required,” she says. “Fast forward to today, your online presence is such a deciding factor of even how often companies hire you.”
Starr has collaborated with major production companies Brazzers, BangBros and NaughtyAmerica over the years. While she still enjoys working on set and the efficiency and regulations that come with it, she says that 70% of her income comes from independently produced content on platforms such as OnlyFans. In addition to the boost in income, she values the convenience of being able to work from home.
“Porn is filmed by big production companies, mostly in LA, Vegas or Miami,” she says. “I've got to hop on a flight and go there and be on that set and be in a hotel room. And you're there all day, you know? For something like OnlyFans, I'm right here in my home sweet home in Dallas. I don't have to leave my house. I ordered some professional lighting on Amazon and you can use your iPhone, for God's sake. [...] You can set up a very professional-looking production right in your own home.”
While Starr speaks fondly of her experience with major porn studios, it’s no secret that not all porn stars have the same warm feelings. Mia Khalifa, who was once the most searched-for adult film star in the world, made headlines in 2019 for speaking out about being underpaid during her time in the industry. She claims to have made $12,000 from over a dozen shoots in 2015 and has not seen a single penny since, despite her films getting massive viewership online.
Claims of poor working conditions, improper vetting of talent and even sex trafficking are other common concerns that surround the porn industry.
Starr says that the convenience and profitability of OnlyFans has led production companies to step up their game in terms of how they treat actors on set.
“These subscription-based platforms have given the talent so much control over the direction of their career,” she says. “Professional companies have had to take a deep look at how they treated talent, how they handled talent, what they paid talent like. Now if you work for a professional company, in my experience, it feels like a lot more red carpet is rolled out for you. They're so much more cognizant of making you comfortable on set. There's much higher rates being paid, because they had to compete with that. You know, otherwise, they just never get anybody back on a professional set.”
Many of Starr’s films have been released on DVD, but she chuckles when we ask her what her sales are like these days.
“It’s Blockbuster, right?” she says, referring to the now-defunct video rental giant. “Like, it just died out. We're past that. I wouldn't even know what to tell you.”
Starr’s dry dismissal of her home video stardom lines up with the current state of New Fine Arts’ DVD selection. Given porn’s comparable commercial standing to mainstream media, it’s safe to assume that the decline of adult DVD sales has mostly to do with the general decline of DVDs. Films of all kinds largely exist digitally or on streaming platforms. Even Puentes concedes that it’s hard to find a high-quality DVD player these days.
And yet the video section of New Fine Arts remains and, according to Puentes, it isn’t going anywhere. In this modern age when there’s a never-ending supply of porn online, who is still going to the store to buy it?
One demographic seems obvious enough. Some customers are just old-fashioned and set in their ways.
“I have a lot of guys that don’t like to do streaming because they don’t want their information online,” Puentes says. “They have to log on, get internet. A lot of older guys don’t want to do all that. They don’t want to download it to their phone. They don’t want to get a virus or for someone to look at what they’ve been watching [...] They would rather just have their movie and watch it when they want to watch it.”
Collectors make up a significant amount of DVD sales, with customers dutifully keeping up with their series of choice.
“They like a good production company or an actress or a writer,” Puentes says. “Brad Armstrong was a Wicked director. He made some good movies, like all-male parody movies. And some just like plots. Some guys collect because of the girls. They like a certain type of girl and collect all of her movies. [...] The guys that come in here are pretty much the same. They know what they want. They’ve got a list. [...] They do the research.”
Vintage collectors come in looking for classic older films, like Deep Throat or Debbie Does Dallas. That’s no dice at Puentes’ store, unfortunately.
Lately, Puentes has seen a new crowd of customers checking out the DVD section: people who can’t access online porn after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law requiring viewers to upload an ID. Given the liabilities that come with this, most sites, for lack of a better phrase, pulled out of Texas altogether.
While many people are using methods like VPNs to get around the ban, others are venturing out to stores like New Fine Arts to see what they have to offer.
“We just started seeing some more guys come in here,” Puentes says. “Some of them are just getting started with just one or two movies and stuff like that. [...] You gotta imagine…my store was half DVDs and now I’m making the same amount of money. Pushed it back 200 feet, then 1,000 feet and still making the same amount of money and for cheaper prices.”
Though VHS is dead and DVDs are on life support, the adult industry is still blazing the trail for filmmaking technology in ways mainstream media wouldn’t dare to attempt.
Let There Be (Flesh)LightFor those who don’t know, a fleshlight is a male masturbatory aid that simulates vaginal, anal or oral sex: a rubber hole, to put it more plainly. An increasingly common trend is for porn stars to have their own line of toys specially molded after their own anatomy, allowing fans to feel closer to them, so to speak.
Fleshlights are one of many tools being utilized by the porn industry to create more interactive experiences. New Fine Arts sells about 20 or 30 of these fleshlights that go for a couple hundred bucks and, according to Puentes, they’re highly popular. These toys are being combined with other emerging technologies to make porn more immersive than ever before.
“I carry some of their toys, and they come with a coupon for online streaming,” Puentes says. “It’s kind of a way to get people to watch some content while they’re using it. ... We have some interactive toys where if you have the Oculus [a virtual reality gaming headset], you can put the movie on and the girl is talking to you and the toy is going to move [in sync] with her.”
Starr has worked hard to keep her output ahead of the game. She has her own customized fleshlight, Kiiroo’s best-selling FeelRachel, which is advertised as allowing the user to “experience [Starr’s] erotic content in real time.”
“It’s a very viable option to partner with these companies,” she says. “And it provides your fans with just another extension of feeling close to you. And you know, who doesn't want that?”
She’s also dipping her toes into the new frontier of AI content.
“Having an AI personality, whether that be an AI creation of your voice or of your image, is accelerating so fast,” she says. “Companies are coming in and saying, ‘Hey, record so many hours of your voice and x-number of megabytes of video and pictures so we can create an AI likeness of you that can literally be watched.’ It’s no different than you filming and they can sit there and watch and it looks just like you.”
As we check out the private viewing rooms at New Fine Arts, Puentes tells us that they offered a virtual reality room at one point, but that it didn’t really stick, just like with the other industries that tried to make it a thing in the early 2000s. He believes that this isn’t a coincidence and that trends in the porn industry can predict the direction of mainstream entertainment.
“A story I heard back in the day is that before DVDs took off, [media companies] wanted to see if porn companies kept it,” he says. “If the porn companies kept it, that meant it was gonna take off.”
The correlation is certainly there. Every time there’s been a major paradigm shift in the media, porn has stayed ahead of the curve.
The oldest known adult film, a French striptease reel called Le Coucher de la Mariée, was created in 1896, predating the dawn of cinema as we know it. Later on, the accessibility of porn on VHS played a role in the downfall of Betamax and later helped secure the victory of Blu Ray over HD DVD. You can even thank porn for the invention of e-commerce, which was originally developed for adult video sites that were among the first companies to rely on online-only revenue.
Now, porn is keeping pace with emerging technologies like AI and the Oculus, and these seem to be sticking much more than '90s arcade-style VR did.
“The sex industry has had to learn to pivot, move, change, innovate and create,” Starr says. “We always find a way. [...] You, you just figure it out, right?
The DVDs at New Fine Arts are never going away. The stubborn old guard, the collectors and even younger customers who think adult movies from the 2000s are “retro” (yes, really) will always have a place to get their fix.
But if the porn industry is already forging ahead with more interactive and immersive viewing experiences, it's worth paying attention. When it comes to the next big film and media trends, they always seem to be on top of things.