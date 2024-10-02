 Dallas-Fort Worth Ranks in Top 10 Regions Embracing Esports | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dallas-Fort Worth Ranks in Top 10 Metro Areas Embracing Esports

Welcome to the Thunderdome, nerds. Dallas-Forth Worth is one of the most esports-engaged metropolitan areas in the country.
October 2, 2024
Esports are bigger than ever, especially in North Texas.
Esports are bigger than ever, especially in North Texas. Danny Gallagher
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Have you ever glanced over the shoulder of one of the young people in your life and noticed they were watching a video of strangers playing a video game together? It’s hard to comprehend for past generations who believe that video games are for playing — for some, the idea of watching other people play video games recalls childhood pangs of impatience waiting in line to play at an arcade or a room full of cousins at a family party. For whatever reason, that’s not the case anymore.

Esports! What a concept! The organized competitive video-gaming world is projected to grow exponentially in 2025 and become a billion-dollar industry. All over the globe, hardcore video game fans are watching streams and gathering at conventions to see skilled players compete in arena-style venues on giant LED screens. The circuit has developed a league format, but some unaffiliated individuals also compete. (There’s even an ESports World Cup title.)

The esports sector is growing rapidly, with sponsorships, gambling, merchandising, sports marketing and hospitality revenue. Cash prize payouts to winning players (into tens of millions for the highest-level competitions in the world) have enabled competitive gamers to become professional gamers.

The U.S. market for esports is currently the largest in the world. Dedicated esports arenas have popped up all over the country, and the largest one in North America is Esports Stadium Arlington in Tarrant County.
In a recent study by the sports betting website BonusFinder.com, Google search query statistics were used to gauge the popularity of esports in the U.S. by region. The study factored in many related user search queries in their calculation — from the most general (simply the word, “esports”) to the more specific (“2023 League of Legends World Championship”). Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the ninth-most-esports-engaged metropolitan area, and Texas ranked No. 9 overall in a list of states most interested in competitive gaming.

So what does that mean for North Texas? Likely, that your kids are even less compelled to play outside and touch grass. But also, that North Texans have a high-dollar industry boom coming via esports. Cheers for an economic revenue boost! But also jeers for the potential flocks of career-driven gamer transplants headed right for us.

Dallas is already a substantial tech city as home to the headquarters of Texas Instruments, where the first microchip was invented in 1958. As for the video game industry, the VR headset creator Oculus was founded in a Deep Ellum office space, and the National Video Game Museum is located in Frisco. Texas has continued to gain ground in the tech sector statewide with companies Meta, Uber and SpaceX building headquarters campuses in Austin. Though Meta is set to leave the state, the neighborhood-sized compound it built will soon be occupied by IBM.

If you want to check out the world of competitive gaming for yourself, the Texas Battle Bowl eSports and Tech Expo will take place in Midland on July 11, 2025.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Vanessa Quilantan is a music journalist. She started her career in 2013 at the Dallas Observer and posts original content and drawings on Instagram as @auntbananas.
Contact: Vanessa Quilantan
In a Tap-and-Pay Day and Age, Why Is the State Fair Still Using Coupons?

State Fair of Texas

In a Tap-and-Pay Day and Age, Why Is the State Fair Still Using Coupons?

By Christian McPhate
Dalek Spy: FBI Once Investigated Dallas Man for Selling Secrets to a Fictional Alien Race

Film & TV

Dalek Spy: FBI Once Investigated Dallas Man for Selling Secrets to a Fictional Alien Race

By Jef Rouner
'Woodstock of the Mind' Hay Festival Forum Is Back and Bigger in Dallas

Books

'Woodstock of the Mind' Hay Festival Forum Is Back and Bigger in Dallas

By Vanessa Quilantan
From War Zones to the Stage: Hazards Brings Stories of Resilience to Dallas

Theater

From War Zones to the Stage: Hazards Brings Stories of Resilience to Dallas

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation