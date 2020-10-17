Things to Do: Halloween Is Still Happening in Dallas, and Here Are Some Options

It’s spooky season in Dallas, and as if this year hasn’t been horrifying enough, Halloween events are still happening. While this year’s Halloween festivities may look different from the drunken, scantily clad dance parties that many of us look forward to, many bars and venues are providing opportunities for you to rock your best costume and find joy in the darkness and despair of the year 2020.

We’ve rounded up 23 spooktacular, socially distanced and online Halloween events, for those of you ready to get your freak on.

Monday, Oct. 19

Harry Potter Trivia (Chamber of Secrets)

7 p.m.

Trinity Cider, 2656 Main St., No. 120

$15

Although J.K. Rowling may be canceled these days, nothing can diminish the magic of kicking another team’s muggle ass at Harry Potter Trivia. Register your team and test your knowledge of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for a chance to win special prizes. All tables will be spaced 6 feet apart and staff will be wearing masks at all times. Hand sanitizer will be available at the door.

Pumpkin Pleasantry Virtual

7 p.m.

Virtual from home (Hosted by Pinot’s Pallette Park Cities)

$15-$35 on eventbrite

You don’t need to head to the art studio to get crafty this Halloween. When you sign up for the Pumpkin Pleasantry Virtual painting class, you can pick up your materials ahead of the online class, or have them delivered to your home. You will receive a link to participate in the virtual lessons upon registration

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Scream & Halloween Trivia

7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20

Trinity Cider

$15

If you’re feeling great after Harry Potter trivia, head to Trinity Cider for a second night to test your knowledge on the horror classics, Scream and Halloween. Register your team and compete for a chance to win prizes. All tables will be spaced six feet apart and staff will be wearing masks at all times. Hand sanitizer will be available at the door.

Wednesday, Oct. 21



1992: The Year in Horror

7 p.m.

Virtual from home

Free

The early ‘90s made for an iconic era of horror films. Join the Frightmare podcast duo Loyd and Charles on their Twitch stream as they discuss some of the best horror movies of 1992.

Stevie Nicks’ 24 Karat Gold: The Concert screening

7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21

Landmark’s Inwood Theatre, 5458 W. Lovers Lane

$15

Catch a special screening of Stevie Nicks’ 24 Karat Gold: The Concert at the Inwood Theatre. Seating will be set up at a social distance and audience members will exit the theatre one row at a time.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Outdoor Movies at the Park: Much Ado About Nothing

Samuell Grand Amphitheatre, 1500 Tenison Parkway

8 p.m.

$15

Catch an outdoor screening of a film adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing on a crisp autumn evening in the park. Bring your own food, drinks and blanket and enjoy the show from one the park’s socially-distance pods.

Friday, Oct. 23



Hitchcocktober: Shadow of a Doubt

4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23

Angelika Film Center (Mockingbird Station), 5321 Mockingbird Lane

$10

Good evening! Catch a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film Shadow of A Doubt as part of the Angelika’s Hitchcocktober series. There will be one row left empty between the theater rows and guests will exit one row at a time.

Murders and Mysteries of Dealy Plaza: A Ghost Tour

5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23

John Neely Brian Cabin

$9

While Dealy Plaza will forever be remembered as the site of the JFK shooting, this area has a far more haunted history than most people know. Embark on a guided, socially distanced tour and learn all about the plaza’s dark past.

Geek Central: Horror Movie Trivia

6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23

Virtual (Hosted by Dallas Public Library)

Free (with registration)

Test your knowledge of literature, film and folklore (no, not Taylor Swift’s album) at this free online trivia game. Costumes highly encouraged.

Saturday, Oct. 24



A Nightmare on Elm Street 35mm screening

9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24

Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

$18

To celebrate Wes Craven’s classic film, Texas Theatre will have a special screening of A Nightmare on Elm Street on 35mm film. Plus, there will be a special ballet performance before the film screening. Tickets will be limited to only 100 people.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Monster Mash Dance Party

3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25

Reunion Tower

$18

Pull out your costume and put on your dancing shoes for an evening of jams spun by DJ K-Sprinkles. For this socially distanced dance party, you must register for a time slot and maintain distance between other guests.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Hocus Pocus Trivia

7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27

Trinity Cider

$15

Third time’s a charm. Test your knowledge of ‘90s favorite Hocus Pocus and see if you're an honorary Sanderson sister. Register your team for some spooky, socially-distanced fun.

Friday, Oct. 30

Dia de los Muertos Festival

6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30

Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St.

Free

Join in the Mexican tradition of honoring the departed souls of loved ones. There will be food, music, sugar skull kits and dance performances throughout the evening. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks must be worn by guests and vendors at all time.

The Wonder Years: Halloween Extravaganza Livestream Concert

7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30

Virtual

$10

Catch a special Halloween-themed virtual concert from the comfort of your home. Plus, get some sick merch too.

L25’s “Outerspace” single premiere

9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30.

Rainbow Vomit, 3609 Parry Ave.

$30

Catch the premiere of singer L25’s new electro-pop single “Outerspace,” as well as the song’s music video at her space-themed alien costume party. Masks are required and will be provided to those who don’t have one.

Saturday, Oct. 31

EXPAND Dia de los Muertos is still happening, but mostly virtually. Elroy Johnson IV

Dia de los Muertos Virtual Event

11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31

Virtual (Hosted by Dallas Public Library)

Free

You can participate in Dia de los Muertos traditions from home. There will be history lessons about the holiday, sugar skull craft lessons, and sing-a-longs to the Coco soundtrack.

Truck Yard Annual Halloween Bash

11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31

Truck Yard Dallas, 5624 Sears St.

Free-ish

Head over to Truck Yard on Lower Greenville for a day of pumpkin smashing, live music and costume contests. There will be costume contests for you as well as your dogs. Masks must be worn at all times and will be judged as part of your costume.

ISHI, Cure For Paranoia and Nite Live

7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31

Trees, 2709 Elm St.

$20

ISHI and Cure for Paranoia return to the stage for a special Halloween performance. Venue will be opened at limited capacity and masks must be worn at all times.

Halloween Metal Massacre

8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31

Wits End, 2724 Elm St.

$5 at the door

This year may have had you at your Wit’s End, but at this Deep Ellum bar, you can catch special Halloween performances by The Argonaut, Serpent Priest, Wyrm Chasm and Psychiatric Regurgitation. The bar is open at limited capacity and guests must wear masks at all times.

Haunted House at Lorenzo

8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31

Lorenzo Hotel, 1011 S Akard St.

$40

Dallas’ newest artsy hotel will be having a special Halloween ball, with live DJ sets by Christy Ray, Jonny 5, Wizkid and more. CDC guidelines will be in place and all guests must wear masks.

Death by Disco

8:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31

Virgin Hotels Dallas, .1445 Turtle Creek Blvd

$100

DJs Picnictyme and CB Smooth will spin out the funky disco jams all night. Dancers and costumed bartenders will serve up craft cocktails all night. Tickets are limited and social distancing guidelines will be put in place.

Tristan Thorndyke's Rock'N'Roll Cannibals Doo Wop of The Dead Premiere

9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31

Movie Tavern, 916 W. University Drive, Denton

$20

Tristan Thorndyke's Rock'N'Roll Cannibals will premiere a short film to accompany their new album Doo Wop of the Dead. Limited seating will be available due to social distancing.

Lights Out! An Outdoor Comedy Experience

10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31

Stomping Ground Comedy, 1350 Manufacturing St., No. 109

$15

Head out for some late night laughs outside at Stomping Ground. Guests will enjoy a performance of The Bat, an improv show based on the audience’s worst fears. Masks must be worn at all times. Bring your own “boos.”