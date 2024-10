Behind the Scenes of the Cirque du Soleil Show at the State Fair of Texas

click to enlarge Brittany Gee-Moore performs artfully in Cirque du Soleil's Songblazers. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Brittany Gee-Moore in Cirque du Soleil's Songblazers. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Flying high. Teo Spencer for Cirque du Soleil. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge All rope, no cattle. Cirque du Soleil's Songblazers. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Teo Spencer, "Dusty": Acrobatic rope, fiddle and vocalist in Cirque du Soleil's Songblazers. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Allora Leonard, a performer in Cirque du Soleil's Songblazers. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Daisy is part of the circus in Cirque du Soleil's Songblazers. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Brittany Gee-Moore stuns in Cirque du Soleil's Songblazers. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge It's hard to stop a train. With a rope. Mike Brooks

Two things that we look forward to every year are the State Fair of Texas and Cirque du Soleil coming to town. But what if those two things could happen at the same time, in the same place, and — if you play your cards right —for the same ticket price?In a bit of genius pairing that may go on to rival peanut butter and chocolate, Cirque du Soleil will be setting up shop in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, and a ticket to the Cirque show will also get you into the fair.This year’s Cirque show,, also fits right into the state fair vibe, with a country music theme featuring performers from Texas and Nashville. One of the lead performers is Allora Leonard, from a ranch near Hondo in South Texas. When she’s not singing or writing music, she is probably out working her quarter horse, hunting with her dad or finishing her college degree.leans heavily into the musical side of Cirque, but there will still be acrobatics involved. We got a taste while watching some practice rounds with ropes before the show opened, and while there are no calves involved, there is some high-flying excitement.Backstage, we met Daisy the cow, saw the rear end of the spectacular larger-than-life steam locomotive that dominates the set and got a peek at the juggling red drink cups.Songblazers