Behind the Scenes at Cirque du Soleil's Ice Show CRYSTAL

North Texas is in for some magic. Cirque du Soleil'sruns through Feb. 11 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, after which it packs up its tricks and takes the spectacle to Fort Worth, with shows running Feb 15–18 at Dickies Arena.After a spectacular showing of Corteo in May , when the world-renowned production took on the theme of the afterlife, this show keeps things down to earth but on slippery ground.takes all the athleticism and acrobatics for which Cirque du Soleil is known and puts them on ice. Because, apparently, being a Cirque performer just wasn't hard enough.Here at the, whenever the circus comes to town, we tend to turn into mop-headed little kids from a 1930s Mickey Rooney movie. We couldn't wait to pull up a section of canvas and try to sneak a peek at the inside of the big tent.To get that first behind-the-scenes look, we sent photographer Mike Brooks to check out the action. Because if Mikey likes it, we all will.We made it just in time to see the Extreme Skaters going through their routine. Most of them are hardcore street skaters from France, with the exception of Hunter Grimm, who grew up in Flower Mound. And yes, that means it is literally possible to run away and join the circus, even for our local skate punks.After this week's run in Frisco,moves on the Fort Worth for another week's worth of shows. The Frisco edition will run three performances on Super Bowl Sunday, which for obvious reasons might be the best opportunity in your lifetime to score good seats. If your idea of fun includes incredible acrobatics mixed with razor-sharp blades on slippery ice, you just might want to check it out.Even if it isn't, enjoy the pictures.