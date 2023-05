Cirque du Soleil Takes on the Afterlife With the Delightful Corteo in Frisco

click to enlarge Angels are booked well in advance. Start planning. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge We got to see some of the training sessions. Incredible. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge You can Google "Cirque du Soleil training routine." Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Training for the Tournik routine. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Spend a couple hours inside the mind of a clown. Just remember the way out. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge The training is just as disciplined and spectacular as the show. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Learning to fly. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Before learning to fly. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Gymnastics on the bouncing beds. Take your kids to the show and then check into a hotel and see what happens. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Bouncing beds: This is what happens. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Bouncing beds. Please don't try this at home. Rent a hotel room for the night. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Bouncing beds. Rent a hotel with high ceilings. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Teeterboard. Never walk the plank with these guys. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Cyr Wheel. Some upper body strength is required. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Suspended pole. Even the angels stop and stare. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Helium Dance. Speaking of something your kids will want to try ... Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Corteo was a juggling act in every way. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge And there is lots of dancing. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Helium Dance. Just don't get over a military base. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Tournik. The guys we watched trained a couple of hours ago. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Teeterboard amazement. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Live music, crowd-friendly. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Paradis: a demonstration of timing, athleticism and trust. A whole lot of trust. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Paradis: To be honest, I really don't trust anyone this much. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Juggling is silly. Until you see someone really good at it. Then it's pretty amazing. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Acrobatic Ladder: Sick of climbing the corporate ladder? Try balancing on this and grabbing a flower from an angel. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Duo-Straps. OMG. If you get sweaty palms you cannot be my partner. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Duo-Straps give a whole new meaning to the term "power couple." Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Duo-Straps: a new perspective on getting swept off your feet. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Tournik. All that practice paid off. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Tournik: Amazing. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge My new plan: Bike to heaven with a posse of angels. Mike Brooks

Have you ever dreamt about your own funeral?Maybe an Irish wake, or scattering your ashes in the high mountains. Maybe a New Orleans-style jazz parade with 10,000 people "standing around the burying ground."Whatever you imagined, we're going to bet that it didn't look anything like the Cirque du Soleil's production of, in which a clown dreams of his passing,We took in Wednesday's show and came back with some cool (if somewhat impractical) ideas for our own final goodbyes, but it's going to take a lot of planning.If you are looking for inspiration, we highly recommend catching one of the shows this week at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The show runs through Sunday, May 21 . Do the responsible thing and start planning. In the meantime, enjoy the pictures.