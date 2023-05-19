Cirque du Soleil Takes on the Afterlife With the Delightful Corteo in Frisco

Have you ever dreamt about your own funeral?
Maybe an Irish wake, or scattering your ashes in the high mountains. Maybe a New Orleans-style jazz parade with 10,000 people "standing around the burying ground."
Whatever you imagined, we're going to bet that it didn't look anything like the Cirque du Soleil's production of Corteo
, in which a clown dreams of his passing,
We took in Wednesday's show and came back with some cool (if somewhat impractical) ideas for our own final goodbyes, but it's going to take a lot of planning.
If you are looking for inspiration, we highly recommend catching one of the shows this week at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The show runs through Sunday, May 21
. Do the responsible thing and start planning. In the meantime, enjoy the pictures.
Angels are booked well in advance. Start planning.
Mike Brooks
We got to see some of the training sessions. Incredible.
Mike Brooks
You can Google "Cirque du Soleil training routine."
Mike Brooks
Training for the Tournik routine.
Mike Brooks
Spend a couple hours inside the mind of a clown. Just remember the way out.
Mike Brooks
The training is just as disciplined and spectacular as the show.
Mike Brooks
Learning to fly.
Mike Brooks
Before learning to fly.
Mike Brooks
Gymnastics on the bouncing beds. Take your kids to the show and then check into a hotel and see what happens.
Mike Brooks
Bouncing beds: This is what happens.
Mike Brooks
Bouncing beds. Please don't try this at home. Rent a hotel room for the night.
Mike Brooks
Bouncing beds. Rent a hotel with high ceilings.
Mike Brooks
Teeterboard. Never walk the plank with these guys.
Mike Brooks
Cyr Wheel. Some upper body strength is required.
Mike Brooks
Suspended pole. Even the angels stop and stare.
Mike Brooks
Helium Dance. Speaking of something your kids will want to try ...
Mike Brooks
Corteo was a juggling act in every way.
Mike Brooks
And there is lots of dancing.
Mike Brooks
Helium Dance. Just don't get over a military base.
Mike Brooks
Tournik. The guys we watched trained a couple of hours ago.
Mike Brooks
Teeterboard amazement.
Mike Brooks
Live music, crowd-friendly.
Mike Brooks
Paradis: a demonstration of timing, athleticism and trust. A whole lot of trust.
Mike Brooks
Paradis: To be honest, I really don't trust anyone this much.
Mike Brooks
Juggling is silly. Until you see someone really good at it. Then it's pretty amazing.
Mike Brooks
Acrobatic Ladder: Sick of climbing the corporate ladder? Try balancing on this and grabbing a flower from an angel.
Mike Brooks
Duo-Straps. OMG. If you get sweaty palms you cannot be my partner.
Mike Brooks
Duo-Straps give a whole new meaning to the term "power couple."
Mike Brooks
Duo-Straps: a new perspective on getting swept off your feet.
Mike Brooks
Tournik. All that practice paid off.
Mike Brooks
Tournik: Amazing.
Mike Brooks
My new plan: Bike to heaven with a posse of angels.
Mike Brooks