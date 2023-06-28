The Best Things to Do in Dallas, June 28–July 4

Wednesday, June 28Robert Motherwell: Pure Painting at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Some of the best works by one of the greatest post-war painters are currently on display at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St.). Robert Motherwell's early works in the 1940s consisted of abstract figure paintings made from his early exposure to automatism, in which the artist draws works from the unconscious mind. Motherwell's work evolved through the following decades, making him one of the most important abstract expressionist painters of our time. This special exhibition runs through Sept. 17 during the museum's regular hours of 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Fridays. The museum is closed on Mondays and holidays. Admission is $16 for guests 18 and older, $10 for students with an ID and free for children 18 years and younger. Admission is $12 for seniors and for active and retired military personnel and first responders with a valid ID. Admission is free on Friday and half-price on Sundays. Visit themodern.org to learn more.
Shakespeare in the Park at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater
Are you sick of comic-book movies and shows that leave plotlines hanging from week to week? Catch Shakespeare Dallas' annual summer and fall production series at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway). This year's lineup of live stage productions runs through mid-October and includes Much Ado About Nothing, Two Gentlemen of Verona and King Lear. This week, you can see Two Gentlemen of Verona on Wednesday, June 28, Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30; and Much Ado About Nothing on Saturday, July 1, Sunday, July 2, and Tuesday, July 4. All productions start at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 for single admission, and $15 for seniors 65 and older and military and veterans with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased online at shakespearedallas.org.
Thursday, June 29Captain Blood: A Pirate Melodrama at Pocket Sandwich Theatre
The folks at Pocket Sandwich Theatre seem to be settling nicely into their new digs in Downtown Carrollton (1104 Elm St.) as they bring back one of their fan-favorite melodramas, Captain Blood: A Pirate Melodrama. Written by theater founder Joe Dickinson, Captain Blood tells the tale of the infamous pirate and his half-witted band of scurvy dogs who sail the high seas in search of adventure, doubloons and pirate-y one-liners. A good time will be had by arrrrrrr-ll. Maybe we should just leave the pirate puns to the professionals. Pocket Sandwich's pirate melodrama presents a special benefit performance on Thursday, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer's Association. Then, performances take place from June 30 through Aug. 12, with shows every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and every Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets at $10 can be purchased at the theater or online at pocketsandwich.com.
What Happens in Vegas at Turtle Creek Chorale
Have you ever wanted to see a Las Vegas show but you're afraid the invisible pull of a slot machine or a blackjack table will be just too great to ignore? We've got a solution. The Turtle Creek Chorale (3630 Harry Hines Blvd.) is staging a special, two-night Vegas music extravaganza of tributes, choreography and arrangements inspired by some of the biggest names in Vegas' musical scene from the past to the present — including Britney Spears, Elton John and Elvis Presley. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30. Tickets are $25 for balcony seats, $45 for orchestra seats and $50 for orchestra premium seats and can be purchased online at turtlecreekchorale.com.
Charles Baynard at the Dallas Comedy Club
Comedian Charles Baynard has a truly unique view of the world thanks to a certain substance that ... well, let's just say that it "leaves" quite an impression on his audiences. Baynard comes from Pennsylvania, where he competed as a finalist in Philly's Phunniest and Last Comix Standing, and he has opened for comics such as Shane Gillis, Earthquake and the late Gallagher. Now, he's coming to Dallas for one night only at the Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St. in Deep Ellum) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the box office or online at dallas-comedyclub.com.
OutLoud: A Queer Comedy Variety Show at Stomping Ground Comedy Theatre
See some of Dallas-Fort Worth's most talented singers, drag acts, spoken word poets, comics and other performers at this special variety show at the end of Pride Month. Stomping Ground Comedy Theatre (1350 Manufacturing St.) hosts OutLoud: Out. Loud. And Outlawed – A Queer Comedy Variety Show starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 30. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online or at the box office.
Saturday, July 1Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebration
Catch one of the city's most breathtaking fireworks displays at Dallas' annual Fourth of July gathering at Klyde Warren Park (2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway). This year's Independence Day Celebration is on Saturday, July 1, and includes a ton of fun and patriotic ways to celebrate the Fourth. The park opens at 9 a.m. with open seating for groups with blankets and chairs. Food trucks will be there all day serving all-American favorites such as Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs, Palmer's Hot Chicken and Ruthie's Grilled Cheese. Then the main festivities kick off at 7 p.m. with caricature artists, hair color bars and glitter tattoo artists as well as a live performance by Dallas singer Angel White and the Prophets and Outlaws at the Muse Family Performance Pavilion. Then, the fireworks fly at 9:40 p.m. with a soundtrack devised by DJ Lucy Wrubel. Olive Street will close at 4 p.m. to make space for the event. Admission is free but a reservation is requested and can be made online at klydewarrenpark.org.
Fourth of July Weekend in Denton
We get it. The heat is brutal, and this year it feels like we've done something to anger someone's god with these incomprehensible temperatures. How else are you going to enjoy things like fireworks and parades? So put on a pair of breezy shorts and head to Denton for the city's annual Fourth of July weekend celebration. The Independence Day celebration starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the Denton Civic Center (321 E. McKinney St.) with the Liberty 5K Run & Walk. Registration for the marathon is $30 and can be purchased online at cityofdenton.com. Each participant will get a race T-shirt and a bag. All participants who finish the one-mile run will get a medal and those in the 5K race can compete for medals for first, second and third places. Once you've caught your breath and rehydrated, catch the Yankee Doodle Parade at 9 a.m. on the Downtown Denton Square. The parade route starts near the Wells Fargo building at Austin and Hickory streets, then goes around the square and down McKinney Street to the Denton Civic Center.
Sunday, July 2Claws Out Comedy at the Addison Improv
Catch some of Dallas' most innovative comedians at this special comedy showcase at the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road). Claws Out Comedy gives comedians with fresh perspectives and sharp wit a chance to talk about their struggles and successes. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, with performances by Josh Johnson, Monna, Kim Wadsworth and John L. Brown. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the box office or online at improvtx.com/addison.
Bovi: Identity Crisis at Hyena's Comedy Club
Nigerian comic Bovi Ugboma has toured all over the world and he's bringing his latest show to Hyena's Comedy Nightclub (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane) in Dallas. Bovi found a worldwide audience with his first one-man show, Man on Fire. His newest show, Identity Crisis, weaves his observations of daily life throughout the world's consciousness to talk about some serious subjects in a seriously funny way. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Sunday, July 2. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $75 for VIP seating and can be purchased at the box office or online at prekindle.com.
Addison Kaboom Town at Addison Circle Park
Monday, July 3
One of Dallas-Fort Worth's biggest Fourth of July celebration is so big that it has to start a day early. The Addison Kaboom Town celebration at Addison Circle Park (4970 Addison Circle) offers everything that makes an Independence Day celebration so great, including one of the country's top-rated fireworks displays and an air show presenting aerial displays with historical U.S. military aircraft. The celebration runs 5–11 p.m. The airshow starts at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks start firing at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.
July Jubilee at the Downtown Denton Square
Fireworks are awesome and all, but we live in an age where we can carry computers in our pockets and flying machines can bring us a three-month supply of toothpaste before we finishing clicking the "send" button. The city of Denton has come up with an interesting replacement for the rockets' red glare for the Fourth of July. The city's July Jubilee celebration on the downtown Denton square will have food from local restaurants, inflatable games and rock climbing for the kids, and live music and a hot dog-eating contest for the grownups. The celebration will be capped off by an aerial drone light show. The July Jubilee runs 6–10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3. Admission is free.
Tuesday, July 4The Dallas Winds' A Star-Spangled Spectacular at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Kick off your Fourth of July with The Dallas Winds. This gathering of woodwind instrument players will perform an array of patriotic tunes in A Star-Spangled Spectacular such as Irving Berlin's "God Bless America," John Philip Sousa's "The Gallant Seventh" and John Williams' iconic theme for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The show starts at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Tickets are $34–$79. Livestream passes are also available for $25 per household. Both can be purchased online at dallaswinds.org.
Block Party at the Park at Old City Park
Beat the heat and celebrate the Fourth at this special Independence Day gathering at Old City Park (1515 S. Harwood St.). The Block Party at the Park is BYOB with tasty treats from the All-n-BBQ and Kona Ice food trucks, a water gun fight and a raffle with a surprise prize. The block party runs 2–6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Tickets are $10 per person and come with a chance for the surprise prize raffle. Visit oldcityparkdallas.org to purchase tickets and for more information.
Fair Park Fourth at Fair Park
Some of the best views for the nighttime fireworks displays are at Fair Park (3809 Grand Ave.) with its annual Fair Park Fourth gathering. This free, public event has something for every member of the family, from live music to food from local food trucks and classic Fair Park concessions. Then, the evening is capped off with a beautiful fireworks display that you can watch from inside Cotton Bowl Stadium or from a blanket or lawn chair all around Fair Park. Fair Park Fourth runs 4:30–10 p.m. on (when else?) Tuesday, July 4.