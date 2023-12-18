The Best and Wildest Observer Reader Comments

After 40 years of alt-journalism, here at the Observer we've taken plenty of that which we’ve dished out. And it's not always bad. In our recent members meeting, we heard useful feedback directly from readers who support the publication through donations, and we know they represent most internet dwellers who kindly compare us to things everyone loves, like snowflakes and sheep. Aw, y'all.
Historically, we’ve also gotten some really funny, unusual responses from readers. There was the letter we received a few years ago from a devoted reader in prison who loved filling his endless but enclosed time with our stories — “while some convicts smuggle drugs, cell phones and pornography behind walls, I prefer the occasional Observer,” he wrote. Also, he complimented my “bella figura” and wrote about how much we have in common.
This could’ve been a love story written and independently produced by Vincent Gallo, but we were not a match. This man was in prison for kidnapping a woman he wanted to marry. Come to think of it, he should be out by now. We’re not scared.
Others just know us better than our own mothers. Like this reader who left a comment on a story we shared on Facebook. Little House on the Prairie, which we recommended to fans of horror looking to binge a terrifying series.
They also didn't like when we revisited Married With Children back when everyone was looking to cancel Friends.
actually defending stadium country. We know that phone number anywhere, Jenny, you're not fooling us.
Chelsey Norris' review of Third Eye Blind made one man not take her seriously ever again. But he also won't not do that.Rachel Parker's recap of Austin City Limits felt like a comedic road trip for a reader named Shugg.
And some others think far too highly of us, honestly. "Everything that's wrong with society"? We are honored.
This man who hated our story about Tomi Lahren being the worst clearly went to clown college.
This was just straight-up confusing.
Oh, yay, there's more.
we hated Shelley Luther's karaoke version of 'Sweet Child of Mine."
Selena Gomez fans will make anything about Selena Gomez. Even posts about breweries.
Readers also like it when we "clap back." We put out a calling for freelance writers and one reader got unnecessarily political.
But luckily, we also get some kind messages. Even from rock stars.
According to writer Danny Gallagher: "I was going through a bit of a rough patch. ... So like most of my more recent low moments, I posted a whiny Tweet about the state of my life. I had just interviewed the great Richard Elfman, one of the founding members of my all-time favorite bands Oingo Boingo, who was in town screening his glorious oddball movie Forbidden Zone. Usually when I interview famous folks, it's a thrill and honor when they follow me on the socials but it's so rare when one of them reaches out to me even after the press circuit is done. Elfman's advice along with all my other friends who reached out helped me find some perspective and it pulled me out of a funk that could've easily spiraled into something much worse. Plus I figured if Richard Elfman knows me, then I must be doing something right."