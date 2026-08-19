Visit Dallas staple Thai Soon before it closes, then hit these 3 other gems

Nobody needs reminding that Dallas restaurants are having a rough time. That said, we often take our favorite local old-timers for granted. They’ve been around for decades, and they’ll just keep on cookin’ forever. Right? Wrong.

Take Thai Soon, for example. Soontaree “Mama Soon” Chanchaisri founded her Thai eatery on Greenville Avenue in 1987 and later relocated to Richardson in 2001. For 40 years, this family-run business built a loyal following, only to announce last week on Facebook that it would close on Aug. 23. According to an interview with WFAA, the decision comes in the wake of “struggles to make rent.”

Some losses hit harder than others. This one prompted a trip down memory lane to check in on a few other classic local Thai restaurants. We’re lucky to still have these longtime friends in the neighborhood.

Bangkok Dee Thai Cuisine

10207 N. Central Expressway

Starting with the “baby” of the bunch, this North Dallas gem has been around a mere 21 years. Tucked in a strip center next to a dispensary, Bangkok Dee’s plain surroundings belie its stylish interior. Inside, the decor is adorable, prices are affordable, and booze is BYOB.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

What to order? Dee’s curries are standouts. Start with the rich, flaky curry puffs or share a generous pot of saucy green curry with chicken. Or both. And don’t miss the Angry Noodles, billed as “the best cure for a hangover.” Is it, really? We decline to comment on the grounds that we may incriminate ourselves.

Royal Thai

5500 Greenville Ave., #608

This upper Greenville Avenue mainstay hides inside the once-hopping Old Town shopping center at Lovers Lane. Its neighbors are now mostly cookie-cutter chains, but Royal Thai has been serving up authentic deliciousness since 1992. Just look for the pair of silver lions flanking the front door.

The Pad Thai and fresh rolls here are sure things. Try the latter with plum sauce, instead of peanut, for a change. Or, splurge on a House Specialty dish like the Phuket Island seafood sautee and you still won’t hit $20. Wash everything down with Thai iced tea or one of several domestic and imported beers.

Bangkok City Restaurant

4301 Bryan St., #101

Many Dallas kids have fond memories of happily housing sticky rice at this Old East Dallas cafe. Little did they know that Barney himself was probably right upstairs. Yep, when Bangkok City opened in 1993 on the ground floor of the historic Brannon Building, a certain purple dinosaur was also getting his start on the Brannon’s third floor.

Anyway, you can’t go wrong with Bangkok City’s standards like green papaya salad, tom yum soup, and pineapple fried rice. And, as we mentioned, the Sticky Rice with Mango here is legendary. No kids in tow? Try the Soft Shell Crab and Shrimp with Chef’s Sauce on date night.