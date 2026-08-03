We were skeptical of Knox-Henderson’s new cowgirl spot. Then we actually ate there

We're in the final stretch of our summer campaign. Our goal is to raise $12,500 by August 9 to support the journalism our community relies on. Reader support is helping shape the future of local news.

Fort Worth, Dallas is coming for you.

Dallas has fully embraced cowboy core. Boot makers, custom hat bars and Western-style boutiques have set up shop across the city. Now, Dallas bars are lassoing the trend.

From the team behind The Woolworth and Uno Mas, Stay Darlin’ opened June 11 in the former Sissy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar space on Knox-Henderson, and they’ve got all bets on cowgirls.

Confession time

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

First thing’s first. It’s Stay Darlin’. You’re not confused. The western cocktail and wine bar launched as Darlin’, then a legal notice arrived. And just like that, Darlin’ transformed into Stay Darlin’.

Stay Darlin’ fits right in this corner of Knox-Henderson Desiree Gutierrez for the Dallas Observer

Now, we’ll admit it: We didn’t expect to love Stay Darlin’. We’ll attribute the resistance to “social media-ready” exhaustion.

Dallas has developed a parasocial relationship with carefully curated influencers. Too often, restaurants become backdrops first, restaurants second, all style, little substance, chasing that social-media buzz. Fortunately, this charming Knox-Henderson newcomer proved us wrong.

advertisement advertisement

First impressions matter

The cowgirl-inspired bar opened in the perfect spot: Dallas’ Cowboy Corner. The intersection of N. Central Expressway Frontage Road and N. Henderson Avenue has gone full Yellowstone chic with Tecovas, McKinney Hat Company and Rancher Hat Bar taking up residence. What’s a cowgirl to do after a full day of shopping? Drink, of course.

The new bar in town has already been known to draw a line on weekends. We stopped by on a late Tuesday evening when the bar was occupied by only a handful of people.

Walking in, it’s apparent no detail went unchecked. We expected the Megan Morony of Dallas bars. We got the Ella Langley.

advertisement

It’s dark and moody with forest green floral wallpaper, a fireplace, felt hats by Ken Randall doubling as decor and fresh baby’s breath at every seat. It’s fiercely delicate: a Southern Belle with a cross on her neck and a bottle of whiskey in her hand.

Sip Darlin’

Stay Darlin’ is a collaboration between Houston operators Bronson Gutierrez and Adonis Graham and Dallas’ HattenLuke Hospitality Group. After closing Houston’s FAO last fall, the duo headed north.

Wake Up, Darlin’ Desiree Gutierrez for the Dallas Observer

advertisement advertisement

Their craftsmanship shows through polished classic cocktails, averaging around $14 a drink, and an inclination towards French technique. The Pretty in Pink, a floral-and-tropical concoction made with a choice of prickly-pear-and-orange-blossom gin or vodka, and Cucumber Kiss, made with sous-vide cucumber-mint blanco tequila, are top sellers. Naturally, we had to try the Wake Up, Darlin’.

The namesake cocktail is a meticulous espresso martini. Sous-vide vanilla-orange-cinnamon Peligroso tequila is reserved just for this cocktail. It’s shaken with espresso, coffee liqueur and demerara. It tastes like Beth Dutton with a holster on her thigh. Pretty, but dangerous.

There’s a new hot chicken in town

The menu draws four lines. There’s Unique Eats, Mains, Charcuterie and Something Sweet. Unique Eats includes an Italian sausage-prime chuck-sofrito arancini we overheard barmates raving about. The sliders also got a nod of approval. We opted for the signature crab nachos. The $16 plate comes with thin taro chips topped with a generous layer of blue crab, heirloom tomato pico, avocado butter, sriracha aioli and snappy jalapeño slices. It’s light with each ingredient shining through in different bites.

advertisement

Mains hit the basics with beef, chicken and salmon. Luke’s Hot Chicken boldly declares itself as “Dallas Unofficial Famous Hot Chicken.” Agreed.

Consider us hot chicken skeptics. There’s much to question. Luke’s changed our mind. This isn’t a sandwich. The $19 dish arrives with four thick Nashville-style tenders dressed in peri-peri spice and honey with a house pickle. They crown one of the gooiest mac and cheeses in Dallas. Swirls of cavatappi pasta are drenched in gouda, pepper jack, monterrey jack and pecorino cheese sauce with pancetta and chive. Don’t you dare eat the tenders separately. Be a cut above and use those utensils to slice a piece of tender off, then piece a saucy noodle. Each bite is rich with heat, spice and cheese. Finish off with a slice of pickle to balance the cornucopia of flavor.

The Founder’s Club

Stay Darlin’ is also launching an application-only Founder’s Club limited to 50 members. For $188 a month, members receive reserved entry, a signature cocktail, exclusive events and personalized brass membership. Don’t expect discounts. Here, exclusivity comes first.

“Founding membership isn’t a discount. Darlin’ doesn’t discount — the room earns the spend. Membership isn’t about paying less. It’s about belonging first,” according to Stay Darlin’s website.

In a city chasing virality, Stay Darlin’ proves you can have it all. It backs its aesthetics with craftsmanship and polish. And yes, there’s also a photo booth. Analog and spurs are so back, darling.