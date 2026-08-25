Can Uptown handle another West Coast import? Elephante and its 2-stories of glamour hope so

Uptown Dallas is about to get a whole lot breezier. And bougier. We’re only wondering how many imports can one stretch of road handle? We’ve got Catch, Little Ruby and Avra all within a stone’s throw — and all out-of-town concepts. And while four restaurants in nearby Harwood District just closed, steakhouses in the neighborhood seem to be impenetrable: There’s Nuri, Nick and Sam’s, Ocean Prime and Docent is the latest in the Dallas steakhouse arms race.

Élephante isn’t doing steaks, though. It’s a coastal Italian spot inspired by southern Italy, will be opening on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 2701 Maple Avenue.

The concept is from the Wish You Were Here Group, the same hospitality group that opened Little Ruby’s across the street earlier this year. Élephante is inspired by the group’s travels to Pantelleria and the Aeolian Islands in southern Italy, and hopes to offer a transportive dining experience centered around aperitivo culture and warm hospitality.

A white oak and stone bar is the focal point of the this new southern Italian inspired restaurant.

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The Dallas location won’t be the first of this new Italian spot. It was first established in Los Angeles in 2018 with a rooftop location in Santa Monica, and later expanded to Scottsdale. While they will all sit under the same Italian sun, every restaurant is unique with its own custom furniture and details that pay homage to the city.

A warm, sun-washed palette with natural materials and layered textures will decorate the sprawling two-story Dallas restaurant. It was designed as a garden pavilion of sorts, with tactile stonework, warm woods, sculptural lighting, lush greenery, and Southern Italian-inspired artwork.

Full-height sliding glass doors will blend the indoor and outdoor seating (and rack up that electric bill), so that the restaurant flows seamlessly between shaded terraces and celebratory dinners. The space is anchored by a (their words, not ours) “dramatic central bar featuring a sculptural white oak and honed stone counter beneath a suspended canopy of illuminated wine bottles.”

Sounds yummy.

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Élephante’s bianco pizza is made with taleggio, parmigiano reggiano, lemon and hot honey.

Southern Italy is known for its seafood, liberal use of olive oil and San Marzano tomatoes. Élephante created a menu inspired by those elements with an emphasis on fresh vegetables, housemade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, seafood, premium meats and seasonal ingredients.

After glancing at the menus at the Santa Monica and Scottsdale locations, it appears to ride the line between small-plate culture and fine dining. Much of the menu is designed to share, but there are larger dishes like pasta, pizza and a section of mains that will get you a traditional dining experience, to the relief of those with appetites.

Burrata and stone fruit is one of a few appetizers that will be served on Élephante’s opening menu.

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Signature and notable dishes pointed out to us were the whipped eggplant with puccia and olive oil; ragu bianco made with cavatelli, Italian sausage, pecorino, broccolini and fennel pollen; and the Margherita pizza made with in-house mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Italian apertivo culture will root the beverage program with spritzes, cocktails and an extensive wine list mainly showcasing regions throughout Italy. Élephante will also serve a limited selection of vintage wines and proprietary private labels created exclusively for Wish You Were Here Group.

The wine list at Élephante will highlight Italian wines and their own private label.

Élephante Dallas will open Tuesday, Sept 1 at 2701 Maple Avenue. It will be open Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are available now through OpenTable.