Deep-fried glory: The 2026 Big Tex Choice Award winners are here

Berry Me in Matcha cheesecake on a stick and the winner of the Most Creative food for 2026.

It’s ridiculous that some of us — 30 people, in fact — call it their day job to judge the Big Tex Choice Award winners. But today, we filed into the Briscoe Center at the fairgrounds to taste 15 finalists. We dug in. We pushed through. We did the heavy lifting.

There’s one winner in each category — best taste savory, best taste sweet, best taste sipper, plus a most creative. The ranking is based on four points: taste, value, fairgoer appeal (is it easy enough to eat at the fair) and creativity.

Burger Chop Tater Tacos State Fair of Texas

Best Taste, Savory

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Burger Chop Tater Tacos

Here they took tater tots, smashed them and grilled them with cheese to make the shells for beef tacos. It makes for a crispy potato-cheese wonder that does a fine job at holding the ground beef and cheese inside. What a lot of judges liked about this dish was its creativity with the tater tot shell and the price: at $16, the two tacos and side of tots is a hearty meal — or enough for two.

Chocolate Corny Dog State Fair of Texas

Best Taste, Sweet

Chocolate Corny Dog

Fletcher’s is synonymous with the State Fair of Texas as the entire event pretty much rides on their lauded corndogs. This year, they made a chocolate corndog with a traditional coating and a thick sliver of semi-sweet chocolate down the middle. It comes with a raspberry sauce and is only $7.

advertisement advertisement

Best Taste, Sipper

Tropical Coco Fiesta

It says something that this was the last item of the day and I drank every drop of it. I only thought I was full until I had this. Two aguas frescas are blended with coconut shaved ice, topped with watermelon, pineapple and Tajín. This cost $12; it’s huge and is worth a trip to the fair. This is the first Big Tex win for Luis Cano, a third-generation fair vendor.

Most Creative

Berry Me in Matcha

We imagine that Stephen El Gidi, a former Olympic swimmer, dreamed up this cheesecake on a stick while practicing the butterfly in the pool for hours. This dessert is a dream: a creamy slice of cheesecake has a thick graham cracker crust and a thick coating of matcha with a drizzle of strawberry. This was our favorite bite of the day. At $15, this is worth the long line that will form in front of the booth at the State Fair this year.