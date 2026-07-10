Restaurants

Sketches of Spain to close July 19, but a new wild (detectives) chapter is being inked

The Bishop Arts spot is hosting a informal goodbye celebration Sunday, July 12 from noon to 4 p.m.
By Lisa PettyJuly 10, 2026
the exterior of Sketches of Spain
Sketches of Spain on Zang Boulevard

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Sketches of Spain has been serving authentic Spanish cuisine from inside a warm and welcoming clapboard cottage on Zang Boulevard since 2020. Earlier this week, the restaurant announced that its last day of service will be Sunday, July 19. When the news hit social media, an outpouring of memories from the Bishop Arts community and beyond followed. 

“We were there opening week,” wrote one fan. “We picked up paella from the window during Covid.”

To be sure, owner Javier Garcia del Moral and Chef Iñaki Betran have created something unique in the Dallas dining scene over the past six years. In addition to the aforementioned Paella de Secreto Ibérico, Sketches’ pintxos, or Basque-style small bites, put basic tapas to shame. And the gintónics? Well, if you know, you know. 

Luckily for us, the end of Sketches will make way for a new chapter from its sister concept, the bookstore, Wild Detectives. How’s that for a plot twist? In a statement to the Observer, Garcia del Moral explained:

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“The Wild Detectives will be expanding into the [Sketches of Spain] building, but rather than simply opening another location, we’re using the opportunity to rethink how we present books, culture, and community…

We’re planning to begin the transformation shortly after Sketches closes on July 19, and we’re currently aiming to have the new space ready for this year’s Hay Festival in October. We’re still finalizing the timeline, but that’s the goal. Chef Iñaki, who made Sketches of Spain such a special place, will continue to be part of this new chapter; some of the things Sketches brought to Dallas will continue to live on in what comes next.”

In the meantime, Sketches will be hosting an informal goodbye celebration this Sunday, July 12.  From 12–4 p.m., $20 will get you unlimited pintxos and a glass of sangria (and probably lots of cool stories).

Wild Detectives will remain at its current location, 314 W. Eighth Street, just a few blocks over. It’s an expansion — not a relocation. Calmaté.

Chef Iñaki Betran will continue to be a part of the next chapter. Garcia says they hope that some of what made Sketches so special will live on. They’ll be sharing more about that soon.

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Lisa Petty covers arts and culture for the Observer. Her career has spanned print, digital and broadcast journalism, as her fashion and lifestyle reporting has been featured by regional and national media outlets such as The Dallas Morning News, NBC and The New York Times. She was recognized with a Distinguished Achievement Award by Wade College, which is proudly displayed on a shelf next to her Participant Ribbon from the A.R. Davis Elementary Field Day.

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