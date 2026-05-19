A national chain is moving into the Bishop Arts. At least it’s boozy ice cream

Ever looked at a bowl of ice cream and think, “This would be great with some Don Julio?” We’ve got great news. Before we get to the specifics …

The Bishop Arts District is one of the best neighborhoods in Dallas. Perhaps the top of the list. There’s great food and natural, local energy. It feels like a place for everyone. It’s an easy place to waste away a day, shopping, eating and drinking.

So, this week, after a lunch at Tribal All Day Cafe (which is moving soon), I noticed signs in a window for Tipsy Scoop, coming summer 2026.

Keeping it local

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

There aren’t many national chains in the Bishop Arts. The Salty Donut is the only one I can think of, and in one experience there, it was run as if it wasn’t local (it was a bad experience).

The quaint, local and eclectic charm of the Bishop Arts District is elevated by the fact that some of our best restaurants and makers in the city got their start and thrive here. And I love the decked-out, customized old cars that cruise the strip on the weekends.

Alcohol infused

I’m not against alcohol-infused ice cream, though.

advertisement advertisement

Like all great stories, Tipsy Scoop got started in the hills of Italy. More specifically, the founder’s great-great-great-grandfather was born there but later moved to Glasgow, Scotland, where he made and sold ice cream from a pushcart. He grew the business and eventually became the President of the Ice Cream Alliance of Great Britain.

In modern-day New York City, his great-great-great-granddaughter simply put booze in ice cream. Genius. There are now a dozen spots around the country – the latest set to open this summer in Dallas at 506 N. Bishop Avenue.

Order by personality type

It’s not just ice cream here; there’s also spiked water ice and excessive toppings. You can also order by the pint in flavors like Mango Margarita Sorbet, Vanilla Bean Bourbon Ice Cream, Raspberry Limoncello Sorbet and Spiked Mint Chocolate Chip.

But if you want to order a big concoction in the store — to walk and sip — you can get things like Boozy Breakfast, which is topped with a doughnut covered in Fruity Pebbles.

Mojito Creamiscle, Whiskey Dreams and Grand Slammed are other options. There’s also Vodka Cherry Water Ice, Birdz Blitz, Boozy Flight, Soft Serve Margz, Night Owl and Day Drinker. Which are you? They also offer some Lyre’s mocktail options.

They offer local delivery and pick-up as well. We’ll keep you posted on opening details.