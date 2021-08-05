10 Best Concerts of the Week: Cypress Hill, Calliope Musicals, Mothership and More

Uforia Latino Mix Live
5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 1st Ave., $49.50+ at livenation.com
Bringing together the hottest mix of Latin-American talent, the Uforia Latino Mix Live tour makes a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas Friday night. Wisin of the reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel and Colombian singer and “Prince of Reggaeton” J Balvin headline the night’s festivities with supporting performances from Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro, Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo, Grammy-winning pop star Kali Uchis, Latin American boy band CNCO, rising pop singer Chesca and Colombian DJ Cornetto.
Gary P. Nunn
6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at The Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., $25-$60 at eventbrite.com
Returning to The Sons of Hermann Hall stage in Deep Ellum this Friday is Texas country music legend Gary P. Nunn. One of the founding fathers of Austin’s progressive country or “cosmic cowboy” movement in the 1970s, Nunn spent the first part of his career playing piano for the Lost Gonzo band before launching his solo career in 1980. Recognized around the entire country music industry for his songwriting talent, Nunn has unquestionably changed the face of the genre.
Cypress Hill
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., $39.50+ at livenation.com
After 30 years straddling that soft line that divides the worlds of hip-hop and rock, the legendary crossover act Cypress Hill kicks off its 2021 tour at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving with support from Atmosphere and special guest Z-Trip. Cypress Hill recently came roaring back with a new single “Champion Sound” from an album scheduled to drop in March 2022. Since its release, the song has been used for the video game R.B.I Baseball ‘21 and is also the featured track for Cypress Hill’s partnership with Montejo Cerveza.
Calliope Musicals
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 409 E. Sycamore St., $10 at the door
Austin’s Calliope Musicals have a built a reputation based on their incredible, immersive live shows. Recently, the band has garnered a larger national following after NPR Music hailed them as “modern space rock done right.” Led by singer Carrie Fussell, Calliope Musicals’ music is as intoxicating as it is addictive as it is sexy as it is strange. Calliope Musicals released their latest EP Between Us in April to much acclaim, being named KUTX 98.9 in Austin’s artist of the month. The band’s Friday night show in Denton at Rubber Gloves will receive local support from neo-psych bands Dome Dwellers and Springtime and the Changes.
Mothership
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $14 at axs.com
Dallas’ intergalactic heavy rock band Mothership return to the stage for a Friday night show at Trees in Deep Ellum. This will be the first show for a band that spent years as road warriors since the lockdowns of March 2020. Led by brothers Kyle and Kelley Juett, Mothership builds on the legacy of 1970s stadium rock with an increased emphasis on all things big and loud — a thundering bass, wailing guitar, heavy drums and madman vocals. Opening for Mothership are Dallas heavy music legends Speedealer and boogie-woogie rock ‘n’ rollers Bull by the Horn.
Crooked Bones
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Main at South Side, 1002 S Main St., $7 at prekindle.com
A band inspired by punk, rock and surf music, the three-piece band Crooked Bones combines dark imagery with a loping rhythm to get something that is both soulful and bewitching. Guitarist and vocalist Tyler Curtis Rougeux has the songwriting sensibility of an outlaw country musician, finding the sweet in the sad and the peace amidst the chaos. The band makes its return to Main at South Side in Fort Worth this Friday night with opening support from songwriter rock trio Cool Jacket and family punk trio The Prof. Fuzz 63.
The Hellions
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $10 at seetickets.us
Formed in Dallas all the way back in the summer of 1999, The Hellions have been cranking out raucous, angsty punk rock music for over two decades. With a lineup that includes Gwar bass player Casey Orr (aka Beefcake the Mighty), The Hellions have been hard at work preparing for their next releases, their first releases since the re-release of "Death Row Romeo" in 2018. Joining the band in support this Friday on the Three Links stage are local punks Casual Relapse, Austin punks User Unauthorized and 1984! which features members of Damage Case, Dog Company, The Bad Engrish and Bomb Brigade.
Our Neck of the Woods
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $15 at axs.com
This Saturday night at Trees is an absolute banger for local hip-hop, R&B, pop and soul music. Hosted by Sungawdro Smoove with beats curated by DJ King Tut, the Our Neck of the Woods event features performances from a vast array of artists including up-and-coming rapper Johnny Bee, whom you'll love if you like Kendrick Lamar or Vince Staples. Also performing that night are hip-hop artist RAVS, rap/rock collective Chilldren of Indigo, neo-soul artist Maya Piata, soul singer Taylor Morgan and alt-pop duo Overshare.
The Official J&J's Farewell Fest
12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at J&J's Pizza, 118 W Oak St., Free
For well over 20 years now, J&J's Pizza in Denton and specifically their Ol' Dirty Basement has served as one of the most important DIY music spaces in North Texas. Before closing August 10, the basement will hold one last all-day show to celebrate its past and its future under the management of punk pasta restaurant MiXfiTs. Playing this final J&J's show is a mix of bands including The Bret Crow Show, Camp Anawanna, Upsetting, Smoke Paint (Tony Ferraro and Daniel Markham), Levi Cobb & The Big Smoke, Tonya & The Hardings, Super Hero / Super Villain, Maple, Global Octopus, Pudge and Character.
Madball
8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $16 at seetickets.us
What started as a side project for members of NYC hardcore band Agnostic Front in the 1980s, Madball became a fully formed band all its own in the mid-1990s. Releasing nine full-length albums and four EPs since 1989, Madball will be coming to town Sunday night for a show at Club Dada in Deep Ellum celebrating the 20th anniversary of their highly praised Epitaph Records release Hold It Down. Joining Madball are Boston hardcore band Death Before Dishonor and a group of hardcore bands from around Texas: Ballista, True Intentions, Mangala and Gagging Order.