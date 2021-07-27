An Oral History of J&J's Ol' Dirty Basement

click to enlarge J&J's Ol' Dirty Basement has hosted some pretty wild shows over the years. Ed Steele

















The Wee Beasties at J&J's Ol' Dirty Basement in 2002. Kerry Williams

Richard Haskins (Wee Beasties)

“When J&J’s moved in, I used to call them every week asking when they were going to start doing shows. My favorite moment, personally, was seeing Bake Sale play. They were an awesome band from Memphis. Like surfy dream pop. All-female band. They absolutely destroyed. You never knew what you were going to see down there. They just leave you alone to play your show without judgment. There's not ever been a place like that before or since in Denton.”



Matt Grigsby (musician)

"I was fortunate enough to release my first record to a packed J&J's basement. I've played there over a dozen times since, often to an empty room, but I have no regrets. The ol' dirty basement is a quintessential Denton experience that will be sorely missed. There is no better spot to drink your weight in Schlitz."



Ryan Williams (Baptist Generals, Claire Morales)

"My favorite thing about J&J's was the continuity it provided the Denton music community when they moved into the old Gatti's basement. That and the commercial with the gymnastics."

Michael LaCroix (Kind Beats)

"I have a very special place in my heart for this venue. It was the first place I threw my own show, an album release party, and it was the place where I hosted over 20 shows throughout my years in Denton. The basement was always a place where we could do, really, whatever we wanted. One time we covered it in bamboo and made it like a jungle for our compilation release show. Another time we created a maze throughout the basement with small spaces filled with different video game consoles.



"It was a place where high school kids could get their licks in and learn how to organize and play a show. For many people, it was the first place that their music had a home in Denton. I will miss it dearly, and hope that somewhere along the way, another local venue will pick up the torch."



Jesse Thompson (Levi Cobb & The Big Smoke)

"I met one of my future bandmates for the first time at a basement show back in 2011 or 2012. Back then you could smoke in the basement and they had Schlitz cans for 2 or 3 dollars. I met a lot of musical friends down there. It was a place for experimentation.



"There was always a good mix of people getting their start performing, well-established local bands and DIY touring acts. There was nothing else in town quite like the energy of a packed, smoky basement show. I may have seen most of my favorite local artists dozens of times each but the basement shows always stand out."







click to enlarge Spiderweb Salon hosted several standing room only events at the Basement. Courtesy of Courtney Marie

Courtney Marie (Spiderweb Salon)

"We did dozens of shows in that basement over the past nine years, all variety shows featuring poetry, music, storytelling, theatre, dance, performance art, etc. We hosted a sci-fi-themed event called Spider Con there years ago ... and many 'electronic experiments' which brought together writers and musicians in interesting ways. We made magic down there. When it closed the first time, we had a full blown funeral service for the basement."



Eric Michener (Fishboy)

"I’d jump at the chance to play solo shows at J&J's when the band was busy, maybe test some new songs and challenge myself to hold the attention of the audience. One night I closed my set by leading everyone through the back hall and out on Pecan Street singing the main notes of the Jurassic Park theme. One night I ran 30 laps around the two center brick columns, collapsing in exhaustion. I’d stand on the pool table, on the church pews, I’d raise the house lights and speak directly into the eyes of the small crowd. It's a room with endless possibilities.



"A few times I played on the first floor, which brought its own challenges in trying to engage hungry dinner patrons that wanted nothing to do with music, turning the set into a weird mix of music and comedic crowd work. I was once heckled by an old man eating a bowl of spaghetti and proudly took my lumps.



