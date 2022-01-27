10 Best Concerts of the Week: Riverboat Gamblers, Falling In Reverse, Tool and More

Once again, North Texas shows itself to be a haven of diverse local talent with only two national touring acts making our list this week. Those two bands are Falling In Reverse and Tool, which play shows on Sunday and Monday respectively. But there is so much more happening right under our noses; it's crazy that more people can't smell it. Kicking off the week is an opening slot on the Taylor Young Band's show occupied by Cabus, who you might otherwise know as Larry g(EE), doing something a bit different. Suffer City Tattoo has a punk anniversary party at Three Links that night, as well. On Friday, Denton is the place to be with shows by Dale Watson and Abbreviations happening a stone's throw away from each other. On Saturday, there is a noisy little festival with a mixed bag of local oddballs in Fort Worth while an indie dance party goes down in Deep Ellum. And there is still more — too much to tell you about here, though.
Taylor Young Band
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., $15 at prekindle.com
Taylor Young first emerged over a decade ago as one-half of the indie-folk duo The O's. After some time spent away focusing on personal endeavors, Young teamed up with Deep Blue Something's Toby Pipes and Leon Bridges' guitarist Kenny Wayne to form the Taylor Young Band, a true power-pop outfit with a sound that could fill a stadium but which will do just fine at a small venue. The Taylor Young Band plays Thursday night on the small stage at Sundown at Granada. Opening the show is Dallas modern alt-R&B superstar Larry Gayao (aka Larry g(EE)) in his new project Cabus. The project started as a way for Gayao to take a break from the spotlight and try out some new sounds. With its dreamy vocals and mellow beats, Cabus has more of a bedroom pop sound than Gayao's previous project, which will surely set the stage for an intimate evening.
Dog Company
8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us
In celebration of Suffer City Tattoo's 25th Anniversary, Deep Ellum punk club Three Links brings together three local acts that are known to absolutely bring it with every performance. The first is one of North Texas' 10 Best Live Acts, FIT, who mix Britpop style with Arcade Fire passion. The next is Thyroids, who have made quite a lot of noise in the music scene recently with the release of the first two singles from the band's upcoming release and the next noise-punk classic A Swift Kick in the Ass. Finally, Dog Company will be there to bring things home with all the fire and fury of pure, working-class punk. With vocals inspired by Misfits-era Glenn Danzig and a sound heavily influenced by the '80s British Oi! movement, Dog Company makes anthemic songs that you don't need the words to at the beginning to be shouting along with at the end.
Dale Watson & His Lone Stars
7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., $15 at prekindle.com
At around the age of 14, Texas country singer Dale Watson became an emancipated minor. Going to high school in the daytime and playing Houston clubs and honky tonks at night, Watson spent eight years with his brother Jim in The Classic Country Band before moving to Los Angeles on the advice of friend and fellow country singer Rosie Flores. Between his singles, EPs, full-length records and live albums, Watson has put out nearly 40 releases since 1989 — his most successful record being 2013's El Rancho Azul with its classic country throwback "I Lie When I Drink." Coining the term "Ameripolitan" to describe his authentic country sound, Watson's music goes hand and hand with the outlaw country of Merle Haggard, George Jones and Waylon Jennings. Together with his band The Lone Stars, Watson makes his way through Denton, playing Dan's Silverleaf Friday night.
Abbreviations
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., $7 at the door
Bringing together members of Def Rain, Red Animal War, Lo Fi Chorus and Diamond Age, indie dreamgazers Abbreviations headline a night of dark soul and spirit Friday at Rubber Gloves in Denton. Abbreviations (or ABBV) released its first album late last year on McKinney's Red Zeppelin Records. The album caught the attention of underground music podcasts and magazines around the world for its mix of post-punk dreaminess and alt-rock rawness. Abbreviations closed out 2021 releasing the non-album track, "Self." With its surf rock rhythms and uptempo pace, the song is reminiscent of something Best Coast might do if it was fronted by Liz Phair. Coming out of Austin with a mix of Gothic rock and industrial metal, Still Shadow opens for Abbreviations after Denton R&B/soul trio Gorgeous Hair.
Riverboat Gamblers
6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., $13+ at prekindle.com
Founded in Denton in 1997, punk rock band Riverboat Gamblers relocated to Austin after seeing some success with their second album, 2003's Something to Crow About. In its review of the album, Spin magazine likened the band's sound to a cross between Minor Threat and The Hives, which certainly made sense for the band at a time when it was rebelling against the sound of what was being called "emo" there in the early 2000s. The band released only a handful of songs since between the release of its last full-length record, 2012's The Wolf You Feed, and 2016's Massive Fraud EP. Then there was silence. In 2020, something changed. The band released the Riverboat Gamblers Live With Orchestra EP, which saw them sound moving away from the hardcore anthems of Minor Threat and more toward the melodic punk of Bad Religion, which is heard especially in their latest studio single, "Right Down the Line." Riverboat Gamblers headline NOT STOCK at Tulips in Fort Wort after performances by A Giant Dog, Uncle Toasty, Olive Vox, Upsetting and Homewrecker and the Bedwetters.
Sports
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $20 at prekindle.com
Touring in anticipation of its new album Get A Good Look, due out Feb. 11, Oklahoma psych-R&B band Sports makes its way through Club Dada Saturday night with opening support from friends in the OKC garage-surf band Husbands. Dubbing themselves a band of wizards here to cast spells on eardrums, Sports makes the kind of dance music that you're going to want to move slowly with, letting your body sway as the vocals send your mind into outer space. The duo has been around for over seven years now and just released their latest track from the new album, "Damn I'm Tired." The new track has all the same elements of the band's past sonic spells, but this time around, the lyrics show signs of maturity and a search for growth.
Itchie Richie and the Burnin' Sensations
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Main at South Side, 1002 S Main St., $7 at prekindle.com
Main at South Side has been quietly and consistently booking some of the best local shows in North Texas for some time now. On Saturday nights, the Fort Worth venue is a reliable spot to find a solid lineup of diverse talent with a $7 cover charge that is always more than reasonable. This Saturday, The Prof. Fuzz '63 will kick things off. The psych-punk family band is known for its strange and catchy tongue-twister songs about owls, substitute teachers and nudist, Buddhist Judas Priest fans. Fort Worth synth-pop duo Big Heaven goes on next followed by Itchy Richie and the Burnin' Sensations. Now, it's hard to say what exactly the solo project from Richard Keller will have in store for the audience. The project ranges in sounds influenced by pop, metal and electronic music, but whatever he brings to the stage is sure to be entertaining.
Falling In Reverse
7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at South Side Ballroom, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., $39+ at ticketmaster.com
Falling in Reverse lead singer Ronnie Radke was serving a prison sentence in 2009 when he released the band's first demo with the help of some contacts on the outside. Two years later, the band had signed to Epitaph Records and released its debut album The Drug in Me Is You, which built upon the work in the demo. Radke attributed the album's success to its origins in a prison cell, free of musical influences. The album's mix of hardcore and pop music divided critics, but it has stood the test of time in its influence. Radke is the only member remaining from the band's classic lineup, but that hasn't stopped the group from releasing a series of non-album singles since its last release in 2017. Earlier this month, the band released the single "Zombified" from the upcoming Neon Zombie EP — the first official release in nearly five years. Wage War, Jeris Johnson and Hawthorne Heights open the show Sunday night at South Side Ballroom.
The Pauses
8 p.m. Sunday, Jan.30, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us
Florida indie-rock trio The Pauses are taking a little weeklong trip across the South that includes a date at Three Links in Deep Ellum Sunday evening. From A Cautionary Tale, the band's first release in 2011, to its latest cover of The Breeders "Off You," The Pauses have been creating a sweet brand of indie rock that's nice enough to play in the background of a family gathering but still edgy enough to belt out on the highway when you think nobody is looking. Its a solid band with great songs, but what is also exciting about this show, in particular, is that it's at Three Links, and they booked an incredible lineup of local talent to open the show. Things kick off with the noisy shoegaze of Audiobaton followed by the sultry synth-pop of Secrecies in its first show since guitarist Joey Noga moved to New York leaving Rosegarden Funeral Party's Leah Lane at the helm. Garage pop band Overshare will also be there to make sure the crowd is moving.
Tool
7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at American Airlines Center, $130+ at ticketmaster.com
If you don't know that Tool is an absolute must-see live band by now, then where exactly have you been for the past three decades? A great live show is to be expected. What is not expected is the legendary progressive metal band's opening act. Tool singer Maynard James Keenan explained in an Instagram post recently that he chose NYC alt-rock band Blonde Redhead to open for the band for its "Incredible melodies, complex & subtle rhythms, and non traditional arrangements" — elements the band shares with Tool while being nothing like Tool. It's a bold choice made in the spirit of musical diversity, expanding one's horizons and sticking a middle finger up to an industry that would prefer to choose opening bands based on stats and algorithms. Tool takes the same approach in creating its setlists, so you may not hear all the songs you want to, but you'll walk away with a greater appreciation for the deep cuts.