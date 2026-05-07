Dallas Artist Zyah Found Success in Songwriting, Now It’s Time to Find Her Own Voice

Zyah is focusing on her solo career after working as a successful songwriter.

For Zyah, a Dallas-based musician and classically trained pianist, mood lighting is essential during a recording session. A soft purple glow bleeds into a dim recording booth in Richardson, and with a sip of tea to warm her vocal cords, the artist is ready to lay down her signature sultry and sensual vocals on an upcoming feature.

“The lighting matters,” Zyah tells us. “The temperature matters. Everything has to match the mood of the song.”

Zyah has already neared the peaks of a songwriting career: working as a lyricist and vocal producer with Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion, collaborating with Grammy-nominated writers, producing music for a Showtime documentary and working on songs for several network TV series. But now the artist is eager to forge a career as an artist in her own right.

“I’m a songwriter, but now people are seeing me as the artist,” she says.

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Let Go and Let God

Being part of industry-acclaimed projects is not what Zyah deems her greatest achievement.

“I could win a Grammy award right now, but it wouldn’t be peak success to me, because if God still has more stuff he wants to say through me, then I’m not done,” she says.

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Spirituality is important to her, but she hesitates to qualify herself as a Christian artist, and more as an artist who happens to be Christian.

“I love the Lord, but I cuss a little bit,” she says with a laugh. “I don’t want to pigeonhole myself and say I’m a Christian artist because you might see me at the club with a French 75.”

It’s not unheard of in music, as there’s often backlash for an artist guided by faith who doesn’t fit the aesthetic or expectations of the Bible Belt. Tracks like Beyonce’s “Church Girl” paint the perfect picture that resonated so well with young Black women like Zyah, who want to party, but also go to church in the morning. She believes there is absolutely a duality between loving the Lord and enjoying a night out on the town. So, while the world catches up to that, Zyah is creating music that resonates in her heart.

Zyah has a new project in the works that she plans to release this summer. Jamisha Daniels

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“It’s a lot of weight, and I’m not sure I want to carry that yet because I’m still a R&B girl,” she says.

And as she balances that spectrum, this new era is all about faith-based R&B. An upcoming project, scheduled for release in early summer, is dedicated to her late grandmother and inspired by the “Book of Psalms.” The artist is learning to balance creating the music that resonates in her heart and with her religion. She hopes her new music has similar effects on like-minded listeners.

“I want my songs to feel like mantras, things that stay with you,” she says. “I want people to say my music brought them closer to God.”

Finding Her Magic

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The transition from songwriter to singer started with her 2025 inspirational track titled “Magic.”

Amid financial and family hardship, creating music in the face of adversity brought light to the shadows for Zyah. Music was her coping mechanism, resulting in an uplifting song, despite being created in a not-so-magical time in her life.

“Your pain can be alchemized into something beautiful,” she says.

Having been signed to the record label and talent management company High Standardz under Def Jam Recordings (a roster that also includes R&B breakout Coco Jones), Zyah is excited to be in Dallas and to be in total control of her career and artistic vision.

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“The biggest risk I took was walking away from the label,” she says. “I had access, but I didn’t have ownership”.

Zyah, a frequent collaborator of hometown hero and Grammy-winning artist Bobby Sessions, doesn’t devalue her freedom as an unrepresented artist.

“Your gift will make room for you. I’m doing more with me than they were doing with me,” she says, specifically referencing an upcoming show at the South Dallas Cultural Center with Dallas rapper Scuttino. The two recently collaborated on a song titled “Everything (remix),” which marks Zyah’s first rap feature. There’s a cemented synergy between the two artists.

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“We just musically get each other,” she says. “There was no overthinking, no explaining. We make really great music together, so we’ll see.”

Zyah’s music doesn’t just aim to be heard; it aims to heal, to ground and to guide. As she steps into her own spotlight, she knows her true calling is the magic of music.

Zyah will play her original music at the South Dallas Cultural Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. The first 20 entrants are free, and will-call tickets are $12 afterwards.