Hustleman Quise Gathers New Dallas Talent for First Mixtape Since Record Deal

In 2025, the New Dallas movement is the regional scene to pay attention to in hip-hop. After following the rise of Zillionaire Doe, Montana 700 and HeadHuncho Amir, it is Hustleman Quise’s turn to put his stamp on the New Dallas sound. He’s doing so with a new mixtape since he signed with LLC4 Records over the summer.
Quise’s tape, How I Came In, is available now on all streaming platforms.
Before How I Came In was officially announced, Quise put out several singles. The first was “AF1,” an homage to Jeezy’s version (“Air Forces”) on his 2005 classic album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. Quise does the Beat By Yayo production justice, as he raps about being the biggest middleman and now he’s a boss. His featured guest, Zillionaire Doe, kicks off his verse about making plays with Q. “I’m a well-known trapper, well-known Louie shopper,” Doe raps.
The second was “Plug Talk,” another Beat By Yayo track featuring Quise hyping up the connection he gets his work from. He raps in Spanish, revealing the moves he’s making in another language. Both of these tracks appear on How I Came In.
The 15-track tape also features Montana 700 and HeadHuncho Amir on “Forbes List” and “100 Gorillas vs. Me.” The full tracklist is below.
1. "How I Came In Intro"
2. "Trapper Turn Rapper"
3. "Plug Talk"
4. "Real D Boy Pt. 2"
5. "Sunday August 17th"
6. "Shit Popper"
7. "Forbes List" feat. Montana 700
8. "Loui Prada Fendi"
9. "AF1" feat. Zillionaire Doe
10. "Boujee Trappa"
11. "100 Gorillas vs. Me" feat. HeadHuncho Amir
12. "All Money In"
13. "Streets Fucked Up"
14. "Lost My Dog"
15. "Main Goal"
Quise has been supporting Zillionaire Doe and Montana 700 in their endeavors, posting on his Instagram, thanking God and pushing towards his own goals. “From your side to mine, if you real you gone feel me,” he wrote in one post, revealing the Sept. 12 release date.
Recently, Montana 700 was interviewed by TMZ at his video shoot for “Pray” featuring Brooklyn rapper Kocky Ka. He outlined his plan for New Dallas and how it’ll bring positive energy back into the city after some tumultuous years following the passing of Mo3 and Yella Beezy’s 2025 arrest.
“We the glue, we’re gonna bring the whole city back together – from the young to the old to the mamas and daddies. This is what we do it for. It’s the power of unity. We brought the rap game back to the city,” Montana 700 said. “We the best thing going on for the city.”
Montana 700 made the point that he, Zillionaire Doe and BigXThaPlug all dropped albums within the same timeframe, which motivated him to achieve similar success because they’re all from Dallas, Texas. He noted how BigX switched lanes into country with I Hope You’re Happy and seeing him dominate the charts. “That keep me going. Motivation,” he said.
Quise is cut from the same cloth. As the next New Dallas rapper to drop music, it’s inevitable that he’ll get the same accolades as his peers soon enough.