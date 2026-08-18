Inside Late Night Hour, Top Ten Records’ ‘Tiny Desk’-style video series for local talent

Late Night Hour borrows from all the best music series and makes them better.

Somewhere in Dallas tonight, a musician is standing in a cramped room, pouring everything they have into a song that maybe 50 people will hear. In the basements, the record shops, and open mics where grease drips from the ceiling, nobody’s famous yet. It’s messy, it’s alive, and if you know where to look, it’s where the future of this city’s sound is being written.

Donovan Bogney knows exactly where to look. Better known as DonoSpectacular, the independent artist has spent roughly a decade grinding through the underground scene. These days he’s the events manager at Top Ten Records, and he’s turned the shop into the home of Late Night Hour — a free monthly, “Tiny Desk”-style concert series built to catch Dallas talent before it breaks.

A stage born from impatience

Bogney’s relationship with Top Ten Records goes back to the beginning. As a 19-year-old fed up with waiting on promoters to give him a shot, he simply walked in off the street.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

“I was just walking by, saw that the sign was on, walked in and looked at the space, and I was like, ‘Hey, do y’all do events here?'” he recalls. “So, I sent an email with no plan and got my very first thing off the ground.”

That leap of faith planted roots. Seven years later, he’s the event master. Late Night Hour is the fullest expression of everything he learned throwing his own shows, calling in favors and transforming unlikely rooms into something electric.

The mission is clear. The series is “really meant to showcase all the crazy Dallas artists who haven’t really popped off just yet,” Bogney says. The bet is simple: catch them now, document them beautifully and hand them a platform to climb.

advertisement advertisement

Where production meets pure energy

Plenty of concert series exist. Plenty of video showcases exist. But Late Night Hour refuses to choose between them.

“What sets Late Night Hour apart from other video event series like [True Colors], or any other concert series, is that it kind of fuses the two,” Bogney explains. “You don’t get less of a show because it’s a production, and you don’t get less of a production just because it’s a live show.”

Top Ten Records makes the balance possible. The space is compact and intimate, which means the room fills with energy almost by default. Artists use that closeness to transform their sets in ways audiences rarely see — performing with a full band, reworking arrangements or stripping songs down to their bones. Meanwhile, the crowd gets a rare peek behind the curtain, watching how it all comes together in the moment.

advertisement

There are almost no rules about what happens on stage. You might catch a hushed acoustic set one month and a sprawling orchestral arrangement the next. You could walk into a funk band cooking at full volume or a performance delivered entirely in another language. Late Night Hour is a showcase of Dallas culture in all its shapes, and it thrives on unpredictability.

Even better, admission costs nothing. Thanks to support from Dallas’ Office of Arts and Culture, the series is free.

Community first, always

advertisement advertisement

Ask Bogney what keeps him grounded through the nonstop grind of running events several nights a week, and the answer arrives without hesitation.

“Just community,” he says. “I like bringing people together and just having a good time.”

That philosophy shapes who ends up on stage. Bogney isn’t chasing established names. He’s lifting up the people he sees showing up week after week, the ones grinding it out at open mics even after a hard day at work.

“If you come up to some of my events and I see you consistently, or I just see you around the city really doing some cool things — this is meant to showcase your talent.”

And crucially, it’s meant to open doors. The whole point of the series is to help artists land more, new gigs. A single well-produced “Late Night Hour” video can become the calling card that levels up a career.

That’s the quiet magic of it all.

Check out the next recording on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. at Top Ten Records (338 W. Jefferson Blvd.). All you have to do is RSVP.