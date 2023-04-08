A Big Metal Festival Takes the Name of a Big Metal Dallas Band, Though There's No Connection

So imagine that you're a band or a singer who's built up an impressive following, and only a few years after the death of your lead singer, someone comes along and names a festival with your band name.
That's exactly what happened to North Texas metal behemoth Power Trip.
The group's frontman, Riley Gale, died unexpectedly in August 2020 at age 34. Some members have a side project called Fugitive with members of Creeping Death, but Power Trip still very much exists, even without new music. On May 5, the Grammy-nominated group will begin presale for their upcoming album Live In Seattle 05.28.2018, which is scheduled for a June release.
The Power Trip music festival has been a hair in the oatmeal of the band Power Trip since its announcement. Users on social media have been confusing the two for a while now and finally, it seems, the band just had enough.
The Power Trip festival in Indio, California, is a high-ticket priced show with some of the biggest names in popular metal — except the one big name in metal, the festival's namesake, Power Trip, is not involved in the festival nor is it scheduled on the lineup. The bill promises live performances by the likes of Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, Tool and Metallica next October for the lowest possible price of $799.
The Power Trip band responded to one of the festival's many paid advertisements posts, which probably showed up in their algorithm because Twitter is run by a nearsighted visionary who thinks janitors aren't essential workers, but let's not go down that rabbit hate hole.
First, on March 31, the band retweeted a post from the festival with its lineup, where a user had added the caption "A very original and unique name for a festival …."
A post on the festival's official Twitter page asked its followers, "Are you ready for a Power Trip?" presumably in that screeching deejay voice we all have in our heads. The band Power Trip simply replied, "No."
April 6, 2023Power Trip's perfect response is basically that one guy in Zap Brannigan's crew who always takes a beat and yells "You suck!" whenever the Futurama space ship captain unveils one of his moronic plans.
We tried to reach the band for comment but they declined to elaborate further on their answer. After all, "no" pretty much says it all.