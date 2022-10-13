Alex Jones' Bills Keep Piling Up: Jury Awards Nearly $1 Billion in Sandy Hook Defamation Case

Things aren’t looking good for Texas-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. But if you believe him, it’s all “made up,” as he said on his far-right InfoWars broadcast Wednesday.
The broadcast came as a Connecticut jury ruled that Jones had to pay some $965 billion to several families of those who died during a 2012 mass shooting and to an FBI agent who responded to the massacre.
Because the court ruled that he'd violated Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act, there are no caps on the compensation, The New York Times reported.
The ruling comes two months after a Texas jury ruled against Jones to the tune of nearly $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages, although he's not likely to pay that full amount. That ruling didn't much deter Jones, who was back to circulating similar conspiracy theories within days.
After that shooting killed 20 children and six staff at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, Jones claimed it was a government-planned hoax involving crisis actors. Why? Because the government wanted to snatch up all the guns out there.
As Jones ramped up the claims against parents, whom he'd accused of participating in the supposed plot, the families were harassed and regularly received threats.
During closing statements last week, attorneys representing the families of Sandy Hook victims argued that Jones drummed up the conspiracy theories to increase his audience and sell more products on his website.
“Every single one of these families [was] drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them,” Chris Mattei, one of those attorneys, argued at the time.
On InfoWars Wednesday, Jones said the verdict was part of a plot to intimidate him into not “questioning Uvalde,” the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in May, and similar attacks.
Jones also called on his viewers to “flood us with donations” and buy products he hawks on his website. “I’m so honored to be here on air and laughing at this,” he said.
In recent months, some GOP lawmakers have announced their support for Jones in the face of his legal battles. At the Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in Dallas in August, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Jones was the victim of “political persecution.”
Worse still for Jones, his legal problems don't show any sign of letting up. He still has another damages trial upcoming in a defamation suit he lost to other parents of Sandy Hook victims.
Meanwhile, in August, Jones' private text messages were handed over the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The trove reportedly includes conversations Jones had with close allies of former President Donald Trump in the lead-up to the riot.