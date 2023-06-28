 Allen Police Release Bodycam Footage of Mall Gunman Confrontation | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Allen Police Release Bodycam Footage of Outlet Mall Gunman Confrontation

June 28, 2023 1:33PM

An Allen police officer is seen on bodycam footage approaching Mauricio Garcia after he was shot by another officer.
An Allen police officer is seen on bodycam footage approaching Mauricio Garcia after he was shot by another officer. Screenshot/Allen Police Department
On Tuesday, the Allen Police Department released footage from the body-worn camera depicting the initial response to the May 6 mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets. According to a press release, the video was presented as evidence to a grand jury investigating the officer’s use of deadly force.

“After reviewing the facts of the investigation, the grand jury returned a ‘no bill’ on Tuesday, June 27 which indicates that the use of force was justified under Texas law,” the statement noted.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on May 6, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia shot and killed eight people and injured several more. Garcia was shot and killed by an Allen officer who was at the mall, responding to an unrelated call.

A spokesman for the Allen PD told the Observer the department is continuing to keep the responding officer’s name from being publicly available at his request. At the beginning of the 5 minute, 32 second video, the officer is speaking to a woman and two children about seatbelt safety in a section of the mall’s parking lot when the popping sound of gunshots can be heard in the distance, off-camera.

As the woman ducks and takes both children by the arms to move away, the officer says into his radio, “I think we got shots fired at the outlet mall.” As the officer reaches into his vehicle, with more audible gunshots in the distance, he adds, “We got people running.”

"I think we got shots fired at the outlet mall.” – Unnamed Allen Police officer on bodycam footage

tweet this

As the officer begins running up a parking lot aisle towards the gunshot sounds, he notes the shots are moving farther away as he directs cars in the parking lot to “get moving” and to “get out of here.”

At the 1:28 mark of the footage, the officer slows his pace as he rounds a corner of the mall’s building, where a voice can be heard yelling, followed by more gunshots. The officer seemed to be getting much closer to the gunman, as the shots are much louder at this point in the video than at the beginning.

“I’m still moving, I’m trying to get where they’re shooting,” said the officer when responding to a call on the radio asking for his location. As gunshots continued to be heard, the officer adds, “I’m on foot, I need everybody I got.” As his pace begins to pick back up, and gunshots grow louder, the officer seems to start understanding the situation more fully when he asks someone off camera, “What you got? A real mass shooter?”

Just before the four-minute mark, the officer fires his rifle into a mall corridor. After several shots the officer reports into his radio “shots fired by police, I’ve got him down,” before firing again and yelling “drop the gun!” As music continues to play on speakers in the corridor, the officer steadily makes his way toward where Garcia went down.

Another officer with a gun aimed at Garcia’s blurred-out body joins the first-responding officer. The video ends with the additional officer saying “you good, you good,” as the first-responding officer wearing the bodycam replies, “You good? We got him?”


“This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation,” said Allen police Chief Brian Harvey in the press release. “The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat – and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful.”

The bodycam footage comes three weeks after the Allen Fire Department released a comprehensive timeline of its response to the mass shooting. The release also marks the first official law enforcement update from the Allan PD, Texas Rangers and the FBI, the three agencies investigating the shooting, since a press conference three days after the massacre on May 9.

Allen Premium Outlets reopened on May 31 with increased security and an announcement that plans for a permanent memorial are in the works.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation