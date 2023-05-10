 Allen Mass Shooting Police Audio, Witness Accounts and Security Video | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Allen Mass Shooting Police Audio, Witness Accounts and Security Video Fill in Some Gaps

May 10, 2023 11:46AM

Emma Hampton (R) comforts a child as she visits a cross that bears the name of her best friend at the memorial set up at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.
Emma Hampton (R) comforts a child as she visits a cross that bears the name of her best friend at the memorial set up at the Allen Premium Outlets mall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
In the days since Saturday’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, police have been somewhat slow to release and confirm details involving the murder of eight people and death of the gunman. Regardless, information in various forms continues to roll out, filling in some of the gaps that help explain what happened on Saturday, how it happened and perhaps why.

During a Tuesday press conference, spokesmen from the Allen Police Department, FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety praised the still-unnamed Allen officer who shot and killed gunman Mauricio Garcia. Hank Sibley of the DPS also confirmed that Garcia had eight weapons on Saturday and that all of them were purchased legally.

On Tuesday night The Dallas Morning News published audio from calls made by responding officers to Collin County dispatchers as the attack occurred.

“‘We got shots fired at the outlet mall,’ the unnamed officer tells a dispatcher,” the Morning News report states. “The dispatcher repeats his call for other authorities on the channel. ‘Received, shots fired at the outlet mall,’ the dispatcher is heard saying. A few seconds later, the officer describes seeing people running, and another officer says he’s on the way from the local In-n-Out Burger, less than a mile away.”

The audio continues with an officer urgently calling for help, saying “I need everybody I got,” before later saying “the shooter is down.”

Also on Tuesday night, NBC 5 shared security video taken inside the Fatburger location inside the mall where a teen employee can be seen helping at least a dozen customers escape to safety out of the restaurant’s back door. Police have said that the mall is no longer an active crime scene and that it will be up to property management to decide when it will reopen.

“We got shots fired at the outlet mall." – Unnamed Allen police officer

tweet this

Accounts from shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets at the time of the shooting have begun popping up from outside of the state. A pastor and his wife from Shreveport, Louisiana, had driven to Allen for a shopping trip. Leroy Ealy, and his wife, Jo Ann Ealy, say they barely missed being shot, according to KTAL 6.

“The last three shots he pointed in our direction he was shooting but I don’t know, it went over my head,” Leroy Ealy told KTAL. “But I was zigzagging, trying to get her [Jo Ann] because she was laying flat, but she was telling me to go go go, but I couldn’t leave her in that position because I thought she was shot in the back.”

As of the Tuesday press conference, authorities have yet to determine Garcia’s motive for the attack, but a likely motivation has begun to crystalize. As Sibley confirmed on Tuesday, Garcia “had neo-Nazi ideation,” and was found to have patches on his clothing, as well as tattoos, indicating he identified with far right and white supremacist groups. The FBI said they are examining Garcia’s social media accounts and electronic devices for further evidence of his motivations.


Garcia was reportedly an active social media user and had posted a number of comments against minority groups and women. NBC also noted that Garcia’s social media activity suggested he had scouted the Allen Premium Outlets as a possible location for an attack prior to May 6.

“In one of the warrants, investigators describe images from a YouTube video entitled ‘Psychovision Face Reveal,’ posted on the day of the shooting,” the report said. “Investigators said they believe the video shows the gunman wearing a ‘Scream’ mask, then removing the mask to reveal his face.”

Police have said they believe Garcia was targeting the location but not specific individuals. But Garcia’s suspected white supremacist leanings, combined with the fact that all but one of those who were killed were not white has led some to wonder if that was really the case.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy wrote, “Racist hatred is showing in Texas again, in a region and state that don’t want to talk about it.”

On Tuesday night, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas, who recently announced he is running against Republican Ted Cruz for his seat in the U.S. Senate, spoke about the Allen shooting from the House floor. “I grieve with my fellow Texans as we endure yet another mass shooting,” he said after reading the names of the eight who died in the attack. “The wounds from that day will be with our community forever. It impacts all of us.”
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation