Dak Prescott Says 'It Is What It Is' to Mural Depicting Him in Get Out

This hasn’t been the best offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry and Stephen Jones have been hammered for continuing their partnership with Papa Johns and supporting President Donald Trump and his stand against players kneeling during the national anthem. To make matters worse, last week quarterback Dak Prescott was ablaze on Twitter because of his recent statement about the national anthem protests.
"I never protest," Prescott said. "I never protest during the anthem, and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people — a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people who have any impact of the game — so when you bring such controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away. It takes away from that, it takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people."
Arlington artist Trey Wilder, who did not respond to the Observer, took the opportunity to embrace what Prescott comments meant to him. Wilder created a mural in which Prescott is depicted with tears streaming down his face, mimicking an image from the movie Get Out. Wilder painted the mural at The Fabrication Yard, a free graffiti venue. By Sunday night, the mural had gone viral on social media and was defaced with blue spray paint, which appeared to put sunglasses on Prescott's face. By Tuesday, it was obscured completely by more graffiti.
Get Out is an Academy Award-winning horror and comedy film about an upper class white community that lures black people to it in order to steal their bodies, replacing their minds with white peoples'. The mural may have been obscured, but its point wasn't.
Prescott responded to the mural after the Cowboys' Sunday practice.
“Everybody has their own opinion,” Prescott said to press when asked about the mural. “It is what it is. When I made my statements on the anthem, I knew there would be backlash. No surprises.”
