Dak Prescott Sets Twitter Ablaze With Comments About National Anthem

Jerry and Stephen Jones spent the beginning of last week mining the Dallas Cowboys training camp facility in Oxnard, California. The father-and-son leadership duo made a series of comments, about the Cowboys continued relationship with Papa John's, President Donald Trump and the national anthem over the week that put their players in an impossible position. Late Friday, the face of the Cowboys, third-year quarterback Dak Prescott, stepped on one of those landmines with a series of comments about the anthem.

Here are Prescott's complete remarks to reporters:

"I never protest," Prescott said. "I never protest during the anthem, and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people — a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people who have any impact of the game — so when you bring such controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away. It takes away from that, it takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people. "For me, I'm all about making a change and making a difference, and I think this whole kneeling and all of that was just about raising awareness and the fact that we're still talking about social injustice years later. I think we've gotten to that point. I think we've proved, we know the social injustice, I'm up for taking the next step, whatever the next step may be, for action and not just kneeling. I've always believed standing up for what I believe in, and that's what I'm going to continue to do."