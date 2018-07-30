 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Don't give up on Dak.
Don't give up on Dak.
Keith Allison

Dak Prescott Sets Twitter Ablaze With Comments About National Anthem

Stephen Young | July 30, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Jerry and Stephen Jones spent the beginning of last week mining the Dallas Cowboys training camp facility in Oxnard, California. The father-and-son leadership duo made a series of comments, about the Cowboys continued relationship with Papa John's, President Donald Trump and the national anthem over the week that put their players in an impossible position. Late Friday, the face of the Cowboys, third-year quarterback Dak Prescott, stepped on one of those landmines with a series of comments about the anthem.

Here are Prescott's complete remarks to reporters:

Related Stories

"I never protest," Prescott said. "I never protest during the anthem, and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people — a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people who have any impact of the game — so when you bring such controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away. It takes away from that, it takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people.

"For me, I'm all about making a change and making a difference, and I think this whole kneeling and all of that was just about raising awareness and the fact that we're still talking about social injustice years later. I think we've gotten to that point. I think we've proved, we know the social injustice, I'm up for taking the next step, whatever the next step may be, for action and not just kneeling. I've always believed standing up for what I believe in, and that's what I'm going to continue to do."

So there's some nuance there. Prescott acknowledges why the anthem protests started by then-49ers Colin Kaepernick are important, but says that he wouldn't think about participating in them. The second part is what provoked reaction on Twitter throughout the weekend.

Many tweeters on the left, including New York Daily News columnist Carron Phillips, called out the Cowboys quarterback for being an Uncle Tom.

Dallas imam and social-justice activist Omar Suleiman didn't go quite that far, but accused Prescott of being used as a prop against athletes standing up against injustice by kneeling for the anthem.

While it's doubtful that being a prop was Prescott's intent, Suleiman has already been proven right. Saturday, Fox News blowhard Lou Dobbs shouted out Prescott on Twitter, #MAGA hashtag and all.

Sunday afternoon, Sarah Palin did the same, calling Prescott's statement "terrific."

Prescott has two years left on his rookie contract. That's why the situation he's in is so impossible. Sometime during the next two off-seasons, he's going to have the chance to become one of the highest paid players in the NFL. The most likely person to give him that money is Jones.

Prescott can ill afford to piss his boss off. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >