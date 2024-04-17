 North Dallas Preston Playhouse, a Pickleball Mecca, Makes Debuts | Dallas Observer
Preston Playhouse Debuts, and It’s a Pickleball Mecca

It's also a great place to play padel, whatever that is.
April 17, 2024
They weren't messing around in this game of padel. Don't ask us how they score it, though.
Attn: Pickleballers. Calling all self-proclaimed pros, amateurs, rookies, whatever. If you pickleball (yes, it's a verb now), this place is a must.

Preston Playhouse (a hop and a skip north of I-635 on Preston Road) is a pickleballer’s dream. And the place is brand new. With nine indoor pickleball courts, two indoor padel courts (more on padel in a second) and a heated indoor swimming pool, Preston Playhouse claims to be the largest facility of its kind in Dallas-Fort Worth.

And if you’re having a rough night with your newly discovered blue-chip pickleball skills – and aren’t displaying the masterclass performance you envisioned on the drive there – Preston Playhouse will have arcade games, lounges, cocktails, beer and food for you to get your head right (surely that third skinny margarita will have you balling out on your next match).

The food and bar options are currently being worked out (the place is still in a soft-opening phase) but are expected to be up and running in late spring or early summer. At Preston Playhouse’s recent launch party, they served ranch waters, skinny and spicy margaritas, Troy Aikman's EIGHT-beer line, and rosé, which will give you an idea of what alcohol options they’ll have on hand in the near future. As for food options, we’ll have to get back to you on that.

The space also caters to padel players, another growing sport that fuses elements of tennis and squash. We took a moment to watch a highly spirited padel match that was underway, and while we were thoroughly confused about how this game is scored, it certainly looked like a blast. (We’d advise against playing padel with a few drinks in you, though; it’s vigorous.)

And if your pickleball and padel games need polishing, Preston Playhouse offers lessons taught by certified professionals of the T Bar M Racquet Club (also owned by Preston Playhouse concept developer WoodHouse).

You can also rent out the whole shebang for private events. Whether for birthdays, corporate parties or to fulfill your fantasy of hosting the neighborhood pickleball bragging rights tournament where you vanquish all your rivals in dominant fashion en route to your first pickleball championship, you can do so.

You can find rates and membership packages here. There are monthly and annual memberships (along with family plans), or if you’d prefer to drop in and pay-to-play as you go, you can do that, too.

There are prime hours (where rates increase) and non-prime hours, so you’ll want to look those over in the link we provided. Booking is encouraged, particularly during prime hours.

Preston Playhouse is both adult- and family-friendly.
click to enlarge
A doubles match of pickleball.
Nick Reynolds
click to enlarge
A couple of dudes going at it in a singles match of pickleball.
Nick Reynolds
Preston Playhouse, 13130 Preston Road. Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
